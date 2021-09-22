Lionsgate has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. Get ready to watch the tale of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. The teaser trailer was released just a few weeks after footage was unveiled during this year's CinemaCon.

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story is an upcoming American biographical film based on the true story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. The upcoming film is directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, and written alongside David Aaron Cohen. American Underdog is produced by the Kingdom Story Company, and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam!, Thor: Ragnarok) as Kurt Warner. Alongside Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin (X-Men, The Piano) will star as Brenda Warner, Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow, The Rookie) as Dick Vermeil, Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji, Charmed) as Mike Hudnutt, Adam Baldwin (Serenity, The Patriot) as Terry Allen, Bruce McGill (Law Abiding Citizen, The Insider) as Jim Foster, and Cindy Hogan (The Perfect Husband, June) as Sue Warner.

The official synopsis for American Underdog reads as, "The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player - but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination."

American Underdog was originally announced in February 2020, when both Andrew and Jon Erwin were chosen to direct. In September 2020, it was announced that actor Zachary Levi is set to star as Kurt Warner. In January 2021, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid were among the additional cast members added to the film. On January 25, 2021, filming had began for American Underdog, and concluded on March 6, 2021. Production for the upcoming film mostly took place in Atlanta and Oklahoma City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kurtis Eugene Warner is a former American football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for a total of 12 seasons. He primarily played with the St. Louis Rams, and the Arizona Cardinals. His overall career generally saw him rise from an undrafted free agent to a two-time Most Valuable Player and Superbowl MVP. Kurt Warner is also known for being the first quarterback to win the Superbowl during his first season as the primary starter. Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans during Superbowl XXXIV in 1999 with a final score of 23-16.

Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate are also producing and developing The Unbreakable Boy, which will also star Zachary Levi. The film will be based on the true story of the most inspiring boy who touched and changed the lives of those around him. American Underdog is currently scheduled to be released ONLY in theaters on Christmas Day. "Some dreams become destiny."