Roadside Attractions has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming thriller American Woman. We're about to hit the summer movie season. In some ways, we already have, with Avengers: Endgame currently tearing it up at the box office and with Detective Pikachu set to arrive this upcoming weekend. Indeed, the time for big studio blockbusters is upon us. But that doesn't mean a few smaller movies aren't going to be coming our way during that time as well. Sure, they may run the risk of slipping through the cracks and getting lost in the shuffle, though, maybe they shouldn't. Such might be the case with this particular movie, which stars Sienna Miller in a very dramatic turn.

This first trailer is giving off some serious Gone Girl vibes. Though, we're focused on a single mom who loses her daughter via mysterious circumstances, as opposed to Ben Affleck losing his wife. Still, tonally speaking, it feels like a good touchstone. As the search for her daughter proves to be a fruitless endeavor, we begin to see a grieving mother unravel as she desperately tries to find out what happened to her child. It looks gritty, emotionally engaging and like there could (and probably will be) be a few twists and turns thrown in along the way.

American Woman centers on a woman by the name of Deb Callahan (Sienna Miller). Her relatively quiet and simple life in rural Pennsylvania is forever changed when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears. Deb is left to raise her young grandson as a result. She then has to navigate the trials and tribulations in the years that follow, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth comes to light.

The trailer also is happy to share reviews that praise the performance from Sienna Miller. The actress has starred in some buzzy, acclaimed movies before such as American Sniper, The Lost City of Z and Mississippi Grind. But buzz around town is that this is the performance of her career so far. The surrounding cast is also quite impressive, as it includes former Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Amy Madigan, whose previous work includes classics such as Field of Dreams and Uncle Buck. Jake Scott (Welcome to the Rileys) is in the director's chair. Scott is primarily known for his work directing music videos, but has occasionally stepped behind the camera for a feature.

Critics who have screened the movie so far have praised Sienna Miller, but seem a bit divided on the final product overall. As of this writing, it holds a 60 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The script was penned by Brad Ingelsby, whose previous movies include Out of the Furnace and Run All Night. American Woman is set to arrive in theaters on June 14. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the RoadsideFlix YouTube channel below.