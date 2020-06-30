A new trailer for Amulet has been released. This comes from Magnolia Pictures, who picked up rights to the horror flick following its buzzy debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It serves as the feature directorial debut of actor-turned-director Romola Garai. As we can see from this first trailer, she isn't pulling any punches in her first movie, which looks to be a disturbing ride.

The trailer opens up with a soldier, who is seemingly having himself a bit of PTSD in the form of a bad dream. He then decides to help out a woman and her mother in exchange for a roof over his head. It wastes no time in positioning this as a creepy and unsettling situation from the start. But things continue to escalate as the demonic presence in the house reveals itself. Lots of screeching violins, horrific imagery with little context and no shortage of blood. It appears to be loaded down with possession movie tropes, but contains a sense of style at the same time that helps to set it apart.

The cast includes Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton and Angeliki Papoulia. The movie is produced by Maggie Monteith and Matthew James Wilkinson. In addition to directing, Romola Garai also penned the screenplay. During an interview at Sundance, Garai had this to say about where her inspiration for the movie came from.

"I wrote the script inspired in part by some research I'd been doing about the prosecution of some international criminal trials and what can happen in a civil war when somebody can feel like they've committed a crime in a war that they don't have to pay the price for after the war is finished. So it's about revenge and it's about forgiveness really."

Amulet centers on Tomaz (Alec Secareanu), a former soldier who finds himself homeless after an accident. He finds refuge in the decaying home of Magda (Carla Juri), a lonely young woman who sorely needs help as she cares for her sick mother. Magda is hesitant initially but soon welcomes Tomaz into their lives. However, as he gets closer to Magda and begins to fall for her, Tomaz begins to notice strange and unexplainable occurrences. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who resides exclusively on the top floor. Tomaz begins to suspect that Magda may well be a prisoner to her otherworldly bidding.

In addition to the trailer, a poster has been released which we have also included for you to check out. It boasts the tagline, "Have faith in fear." Following its debut at Sundance, the movie was met with a largely positive response from critics. As of this writing, it holds a 76 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Amulet is set to hit theaters and On Demand on July 24 from Magnolia Pictures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. The quotes comes from Deadline.