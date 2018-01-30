More news from the seedy underbelly of Hollywood as director Dylan Brown gets fired for alleged 'inappropriate and unwanted conduct'. Brown was working on the animated feature film Amusement Park, which was slated for release in 2019. It isn't quite clear if this will delay the release date, or how Paramount intends to move forward.

Multiple women have come out against Dylan Brown for a variety of reasons, and this doesn't appear to be an isolated incident. The word 'sexual misconduct' was not used right away in the initial report. About Brown's firing, Paramount issued this statement.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct, so we take allegations of misconduct and impropriety very seriously. We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company."

Brown received his walking papers a week and a half ago. He was let go after Paramount did a thorough investigation into each of the claims. Brown came to Paramount from Pixar, where he got his start. Amusement Park was set to be his directorial debut. He previously worked on such movies as Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles.

Brown wasn't only working on the Amusement Park feature film, but he was also going to collaborate on and direct a new Nickelodeon TV series that was based on the movie. It would have debuted in 2019, sometime after the movie hit theaters. It sounds like those plans may be delayed somewhat.

Amusement Park features an ensemble cast that includes such A list talent as Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver. Jeffery Tambor has also faced his own sexual misconduct allegations in recent months, with his return to popular Amazon series Transparent still up in the air. And speaking of Pixar, head of the studio John Lasseter was also accused of inappropriate conduct and decided to take an extended leave of absence from that studio.

Lino DiSalvo wrote Amusement Park, which is supposed to be in theaters March 29 of next year. The date had already been pushed back from August 2018. There's no telling if it will be delayed further. Variety reports that the movie is mostly finished. But a new director will still be brought into finish the project. At this time, no specific details behind the multiple allegations have been disclosed. One source claims that Brown would often make sexually charged comments that were inappropriate for the workplace, and that there were instances of unwanted touching. It has been confirmed that none of the female voice talent working on the film were part of those accusing the director of misconduct.