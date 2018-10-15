An Amy Winehouse Biopic is officially in the works. The late musician skyrocketed to fame with the release of her 2006 album Back to Black and was seen as one of the most promising young talents in the music industry. Tragically, Amy Winehouse passed away far too young in 2011, but her star power hasn't faded much as there is still a tremendous demand for her music. Now, a biopic is set to examine her life and career. If all goes well, production is set to begin in 2019.

According to a new report, Monumental Pictures will produce the biopic, with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward overseeing the project. Geoff Deane (Kinky Boots) has been tapped to pen the screenplay and will also serve as an executive producer. Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, had this to say in a statement about the movie.

"We now feel able to celebrate Amy's extraordinary life and talent. And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues. With Alison and Debra we have found fantastic British producers who understand what Amy meant to people, alongside an illustrious history of bringing amazing female driven stories to the big screen."

There has been interest in doing an Amy Winehouse biopic in the past, but the singer's family hadn't jumped on board the chance to bring her story to the big screen until now. Winehouse's family will be directly involved with the production. The report also notes that proceeds from the movie, which doesn't yet have a title, will go to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. Winehouse battled a serious drug and alcohol addiction that ultimately led to her passing in 2011. Alison Owen and Debra Hayward had this to say in a statement.

"We're proud that Mitch Winehouse has entrusted us with the story of amazing Amy, an icon whose songs have provided the soundtrack to a generation."

Amy Winehouse released her debut album Frank in 2003. But it was 2006's Back to Black which made her a true star. The album went on to earn five Grammy Awards in 2008, including three of the four biggest prizes; Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Unfortunately, Winehouse passed away on July 23, 2011, and never released a proper follow-up to her landmark sophomore effort.

A24 released the documentary Amy in 2015 which was met with widespread acclaim. It was also recently announced that a hologram Amy Winehouse tour is being planned. At the present time, there is no word on who may be tapped to play Winehouse in the biopic, but that will undoubtedly be a crucial element that the producers will need to nail. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.