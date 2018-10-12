Amy Winehouse is going on tour next year as a hologram. The musician passed away back in 2011 due to drug and alcohol abuse . Proceeds from the upcoming tour will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which provides services for addiction. The hologram idea has been around for quite some time, and will allow fans of Winehouse's music to see her perform for the first time, which could illicit some divisive responses amongst fans.

The Amy Winehouse hologram tour is a partnership between the singer's estate and BASE Hologram. It's set to roll out to venues in fall 2019, but it's not clear when it will make its debut. The tour will feature digital remastered audio and will see Winehouse's hologram backed up by a live band. The show is set to focus on some of the musician's most classic songs with a new twist, while also showing off Winehouse's intense performance style. It's not clear how much it cost to make the new hologram, but a similar one was made for Tupac Shakur in 2012, which cost over $400,000.

The Tupac Shakur hologram was six years ago, which is even more time when one thinks in terms of technology, so the Amy Winehouse version should be pretty accurate, much like the Roy Orbison hologram, which just made its debut. The singer's father, Mitch Winehouse released a statement talking about his excitement for the unorthodox tour. He explains.

"This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words. Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way."

Both the Tupac Shakur and Roy Orbison holograms have been criticized by music fans for being a cash grab, but there are some who look at it as something fun as well as a way to pay tribute to a great artist who is no longer with us. However, the Amy Winehouse hologram will be using portions of ticket sales to help out people who struggle with addiction, though it's not clear how much of the ticket will go to Winehouse's foundation. BASE Hologram had this to say about the project.

"Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans. This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music. In addition, we are proud to be a part of contributing to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy's legacy of commitment to others in need."

Amy Winehouse was known for her deep and soulful voice, which was probably best heard on her classic album, Back to Black. While her talents were extraordinary, they were often overlooked because of the singer's antics off stage. She had legal troubles stemming from her drug and alcohol abuse that kept her in the tabloids until her death. Maybe the hologram show will be able to bring some of her notoriety back for her talents, we'll just have to wait and see. This news was first reported by RollingStone.