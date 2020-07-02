Some brand new images from An American Pickle have been revealed. The comedy, which is set to arrive on HBO Max next month, will see Seth Rogen playing two different roles. Most importantly, a man who is pickled for 100 years before emerging in the modern world. These stills preview the Rogen-on-Rogen hijinks ahead of the first trailer, which is set to drop online this Friday.

The pictures offer looks at Seth Rogen as both Herschel Greenbaum and Ben Greenbaum. On their own, the images don't reveal too much, but we see the This is the End and Long Shot actor playing a distant relative of the pickled man. Rogen is aware that the premise of the movie is strange and he's excited to show it to people.

"There was a real sense from people I know that thought maybe it was a joke and not an actual movie that we were spending huge amounts of time and energy working on. It was in fact real. So I'm excited to show it to people."

Brandon Trost makes his feature directorial debut on An American Pickle. The movie was quite complicated to shoot. Seth Rogen grew a huge beard to play Herschel. All of his scenes were filmed then, a month later, the crew returned to film his scenes as Ben, with the beard shaved. As Rogen explains, pulling this off was technically difficult, but the hope is that audiences won't realize that while watching the movie.

"Those kinds of things from a technical standpoint are actually wildly complicated to achieve, but the illusion is making them feel loose and off-the-cuff. Sometimes you want people to notice the effort. But in an ideal world, no one will even think about how difficult that was."

An American Pickle centers on Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who moves to America in 1920 with the hopes of building a better life for his family. While working at his factory job one day, Herschel falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly. He emerges in present-day Brooklyn, to discover that he hasn't aged a day. But when he looks for his family, Herschel finds that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum, who is a mild-mannered computer coder.

Sony Pictures originally intended to give the comedy a theatrical release. Unfortunately, given the current situation with theaters being shut down, that became difficult. Instead, it will make its way to HBO Max, which will provide the recently-launched streaming service with a potentially buzzy exclusive title. An American Pickle is set to arrive on August 6. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it arrives. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new images for yourself. This news comes to us via USA Today.

Who’s ready for my feature film debut?! The trailer to An American Pickle drops Friday! Here’s a still, see if you can spot me and yes, I have lines! LETS GOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/iZRZk7Ie4K — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) July 1, 2020

New images of Seth Rogen in 'AN AMERICAN PICKLE' —“Rogen plays dual leading roles as 1920s immigrant Herschel Greenbaum, who is brined alive for 100 years after falling into a factory vat of pickles and re-emerges in 2020 to live with his Brooklynite app developer great-grandson” pic.twitter.com/t1Cutj1Fkv — Inside the Backlot 🎬 🏳️‍🌈 (@InsideBacklot) July 1, 2020

First Look At Seth Rogen’s Dual Roles In ‘An American Pickle’ https://t.co/dphyKP5bWVpic.twitter.com/tl7g6Y4fcy — Punch Drunk Critics (@pdcmovies) July 2, 2020