Casey Affleck is responding to allegations that he was the one to throw away the Ana de Armas cardboard cutout. Earlier this week, it was reported that Ben Affleck and de Armas broke up after nearly a year of dating. Soon after, an image of a masked man throwing away a life-size cutout of the actress was spotted in front of Affleck's home, and many assumed that it was his brother Casey.

As for whether or not it was really Casey Affleck who threw away the Ana de Armas cutout, it was not. Affleck was asked about the cutout in a new interview and responded, "No, that's not me." As it turns out, a lot of people thought it was the younger Affleck, and word got back to him quickly. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate," he added. "And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

As for who the mysterious man was who trashed the Ana de Armas cutout, that is a mystery for the time being. Casey Affleck discussed the breakup of de Armas and his brother Ben Affleck further by noting that 2020 had "been really hard on people in relationships ... it's been challenging to relationships." With that being said, he doesn't think that the young actress will have any trouble bouncing back. "I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person," he said. "I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else."

Casey Affleck also praised a recent performance of Ana de Armas that has not yet been released to the public. "I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award," he said. Affleck went on to and had this to say about de Armas.

"She's gonna have a good year. I'm not too worried about her. I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

The Ana de Armas cardboard cutout was first seen out in front of Ben Affleck's home over the summer. The actress was spotted playing with Affleck's kids in the yard around the cutout, which the kids then reportedly left in the yard as a joke for their dad. As for who has the cutout now, that is anybody's guess after fans on social media started talking about dumpster diving missions. The interview with Casey Affleck was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.