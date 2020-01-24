An Anaconda reboot is in the works. The original creature feature was released in 1997 and has since gone on to become a 90s cult classic of sorts, despite the fact that it was panned by critics in its day. Now, Sony is looking to see if they can update the franchise for modern audiences. They've tapped Evan Daugherty (Snow White and The Huntsman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) to pen the screenplay, which is said to be a re-imagining of the concept.

According to a new report, Evan Daugherty will pen the new Anaconda movie, which will not be a remake or sequel. Instead, it's said to be an "all-new and all-modern take." Plot details haven't been revealed yet, so it's hard to know how the studio and Daugherty intend to reinvent the giant snake genre. Daugherty has worked on several major blockbusters in the past, including the first entry in the Divergent series and 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. Daugherty also has a credit on 2018's Tomb Raider. He's also attached to Rose Red, which is a new take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

No producer or director is attached just yet, as it sounds like this project is in the very early stages. Sony is said to be looking to emulate the success of The Meg, the 2018 giant shark movie starring Jason Statham that went on to gross $530 million at the global box office. The original was directed by Luis Llosa and starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz and Owen Wilson. It was largely panned by critics upon release, currently sitting at 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, it went on to earn $136 million at the global box office.

Anaconda centers on a documentary filmmaker named Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) who is leading an expedition deep in the Amazon jungle, hoping to find a forgotten tribe. Terri and her crew, which includes an anthropologist (Eric Stoltz) and a cameraman (Ice Cube), eventually cross paths with Paul (Jon Voight), who is stranded on the riverbank and, in exchange for their help, offers to help them find the tribe. However, his suspicious behavior is suspect and the group soon discovers that he's using them to find a legendary gigantic snake, the anaconda, that's worth a fortune.

Four sequels have been produced over the years, with just 2004's Anaconda: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid making its way to theaters. It earned just $70 million. Further sequels were released straight-to-video with 2008's Anaconda 3: Offspring, 2009's Anacondas: Trail of Blood and 2015's Lake Placid vs Anaconda. None of the movies have been embraced critically, but they have proved to be solid moneymakers for Sony. As studios search for viable IP in an increasingly unpredictable marketplace, this move makes some sense. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.