Get ready to put on your debate caps, Star Wars fans as John Boyega has just sparked a spirited one. The actor who plays Finn in the current trilogy and is set to reprise his role in this year's The Rise of Skywalker recently decided to weigh in on who's the best Jedi; Rey, Luke or Anakin? Boyega took Anakin's side and that prompted quite a bit of conversation amongst fans online.

Recently, an article was published, using evidence from the current Star Wars canon, to argue that Rey was a "better" Jedi than both Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker. John Boyega decided to weigh in on the matter and took the side of Anakin on this one. The wording is important here, but we'll get to that in a second. Here's what Boyega had to say about it.

"I'm sorry guys but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo"

Daisy Ridley's Rey, from the very beginning, has clearly been very in tune with The Force. She's a gifted Jedi and has raw power. When we meet her in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, she will have been training for quite some time following the events of The Last Jedi, which means she'll be even more powerful. But more powerful than Luke? Look at what Luke was able to do in Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi. Does "better" mean more powerful? John Boyega's comment seems to focus purely on power and that's something of a sticking point.

There is a big distinction between Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. While technically the same person, it's largely viewed that Anakin "died" when he became Vader. And Vader is a Sith, not a Jedi. So the fact that Boyega is standing in Anakin's corner is interesting. As many fans in the comments section were quick to point out, Ob-Wan bested Anakin in Revenge of the Sith. The famous high ground bit, as fans may recall, before Anakin got cooked to a fine crisp, resulting in his need for Vader's high-tech suit to keep him alive.

There's also the matter of Obi-Wan in this debate. In A New Hope, right before Darth Vader kills his former master, Kenobi says, "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." And what about Yoda? Is Yoda not a "better" Jedi than Rey? This is a debate that can't possibly be settled here, but John Boyega has backed his horse in this race. Maybe we'll find a way to settle this once and for all when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. Be sure to check out the post, as well as some of the responses, from John Boyega's Twitter account.

I’m sorry guys but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DpzMDJ7Evj — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 30, 2019

hol up — lauren (@thumosren) October 30, 2019

you really wanted to start ww3 didn’t you. — 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@vibeswithcisco) October 30, 2019

You’re amazing. And this is true. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ksxZETy0vY — Melissa Thomas (@MeltyArtz) October 31, 2019

WE LOVE A MAN WITH TASTE — .... ...vampire time 😏 (@anahthema) October 30, 2019

Pfff. You just need to find some high ground — Cami• 🦊🐺 (@hatakefox) October 30, 2019

Rey can’t even fight without having mind sex with swolo ren — kieran farrell (@KieranF3) October 30, 2019

He lost to Obi-Wan... — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 30, 2019

REY IS STRONGER THAN ANAKIN DELETE — 𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 (@boobooben) October 30, 2019

It's all fun and games till someone loses several limbs and all their body hair. 🌋 — Kelly M (@Kello_Ren) October 30, 2019