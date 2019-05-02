Christina Applegate is doubtful Anchorman 3 will ever happen. The actress was recently interviewed about her upcoming Netflix series Dead to Me and also talked about the Anchorman franchise and why it probably won't ever happen. Comedy sequels are often times more difficult to pull off than any other genre, and few would agree Anchorman 2 lives up to the greatness of the first installment. With that being said, there is still an interest in a third installment from the fans.

Will Ferrell probably gets asked about sequels for Anchorman and Step Brothers the most out of all of his movies released thus far. It's a bit too early to tell if anyone wants a sequel to Holmes and Watson at this time, but it seems pretty doubtful. When asked about the possibility of Anchorman 3, Christina Applegate, who starred as Veronica Corningstone in the first two installments, doesn't think it's in the cards. She had this to say.

"I highly doubt it, at this point. Now that (Adam) McKay has got some Oscars on his shelf I don't know if we're going to go back and revisit Anchorman. I would never say never, though. Honestly, working with those boys is the highlight of my life. My boys were the most genuine, incredible, respectful, just... talented group of dudes."

Will Ferrell has been pretty dismissive of another Anchorman movie too, but he does play lead character Ron Burgundy regularly for the podcast named after the fictional cable news host. When asked about Anchorman 3 back in 2017, Ferrell also said, "never say never," but he also talked about the idea of going further with new original ideas and characters instead. In the end, we'll just have to wait and see how everything works, especially since Ferrell and Adam McKay have announced they are ending their creative partnership to seek out new ideas, though they remain friends and will more than likely work together soon.

Christina Applegate and the rest of the Anchorman cast enjoy working with each other, so we could see some sort of reunion in the future, even if it's not a movie. When the first movie came out in 2004, nobody expected it to do very well at the box office. As it turns out, not even the cast and crew thought it would do very well Applegate explains.

"No. We really had no idea. That was (Adam) McKay's first movie that he directed and Will had not starred in anything since SNL, so no one really knew what was going to happen. It actually didn't do well on its opening weekend. It was really one of those things that grew once it was out of theaters and on cable or VHS. I believe you could still get a VHS back in 2004. It then grew into a cult classic."

For now, fans have the first two Anchorman movies and the Ron Burgundy podcast, which is plenty. While Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate say it could happen, maybe it's best that it doesn't as the actors continue to branch out and create new characters. Let's just hope they all turn out better than Holmes and Watson. The interview with Christina Applegate was originally conducted by Deadline.