Could Anchorman 3 ever happen? Well, according to franchise star David Koechner yes, it could, but audiences may be waiting a while. The actor, who plays macho sportscaster Champion "Champ" Kind in the Anchorman movies, was asked whether a third movie will ever come to fruition, and while he did not rule it out, he did suggest that we could be waiting until 2024...

"It took 11 years between the first and second one. So 11 years after the second one maybe" @DavidKoechner jokes that it might take a while to see another #Anchorman film, chatting with @morganhoffman about his new film #ViciousFunhttps://t.co/efepvN122U — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 30, 2021

Released in 2004, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy drops audiences in the 1970s and introduces Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy, San Diego's top-rated news anchorman. While Burgundy is outwardly willing to adjust to the idea of females in the workplace, even outside of secretarial positions, he certainly doesn't want his own job challenged. It's no wonder then that the arrival of Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), an aspiring newswoman, is, in Ron's eyes, not the studio's most welcome addition. When Veronica sets about dethroning Ron, it isn't long before the rival newscasters are engaged in a very personal battle of the sexes.

The first Anchorman quickly gained a dedicated cult following and remains a part of pop culture with its consistently quotable lines and charming, committed performances. The comedy was followed up close to a decade later with 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, which finds the celebrated and gloriously mustachioed news anchor from San Diego fired. Of course, nothing will stop Ron Burgundy, and he is soon hired by New York's first 24-hour news channel where he takes the channel by storm through his new style of news coverage.

While the follow-up was far from as beloved as its predecessor, Ron Burgundy continues to be hailed as one of Will Ferrell's greatest creations, with comedy fans no doubt intrigued by the idea of a trilogy.

David Koechner is not the only one who thinks Anchorman 3 may happen eventually, with co-star Steve Carrell also on board should the pieces fall into place. "If they make another one, I'll do another one." Carell revealed. "Those are really fun. That's just hanging out with friends and being silly."

Director Adam McKay however, who has since gone on to direct such award-winning movies as The Big Short and Vice, has stated in the past that the franchise is finished. "It's done." McKay said. "I think that's it. It was great to do it and it was so fun to work with those guys again, but I think that's it for Ron Burgundy. No, that's the last sequel we're gonna do. There's nothing more fun to me than new characters and a new world. And now we're releasing this alt version [of Anchorman 2], we're totally satisfied. No Anchorman 3."

Promisingly however, McKay has changed his tune somewhat in the years since, even revealing some details regarding a potential plot for Anchorman 3. "I can give you like a little half sentence." The director teased. "I don't know if you remember the first and even the second Iraq war. Maybe it was mainly the second Iraq war. They embedded journalists and that gave us kind of a whole story idea... I don't want to say too much, but I'll just tell you that embedded journalist, Ron Burgundy, Veronica Corningstone, the news team. That definitely gave us a big idea." This comes to us from ET Canada.