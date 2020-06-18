Actor Will Ferrell has had a long career in comedy. Having starred in countless movies over the years, a few stand out as prime examples of his comedic talents and remain firm favorites. Alongside the likes of Step Brothers and Blades of Glory, 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy stands tallest, with many fans considering it to be peak Ferrell. Judd Apatow, the filmmaker behind such beloved movies as The 40 Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up helped director Adam McKay bring Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy to life, and has recently revealed the original, wildly different plot.

"Will Ferrell and Adam Mckay wrote the script Anchorman and they showed it to me. The first drafts were really hilarious and crazy. It was about the anchor team flying to an anchorman convention. The plane crashes and they wind up on the side of a mountain where they are all trying to survive and it almost becomes like the movie Alive but with anchormen. We were trying to get it made for years and slowly they started changing the story, because nobody would make this crazy version of it."

Well, that sounds like a very different experience to what ended up in theaters. So, this bizarre alternate version of Anchorman would have found our cocky media team crashing into the side of a mountain. Stranded and awaiting rescue, Ron Burgundy and his pals would have been forced to resort to desperate measures akin to the survival movie Alive starring Ethan Hawke and Vincent Spano. Whether or not the Channel 4 News Team would have actually resorted to eating each other like Hawke and his buddies is unknown, but you can bet that sweet Brick would have been the first one thrown onto the grill.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is set during the 1970s and stars Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy, San Diego's top-rated news anchorman. While Burgundy is outwardly willing to adjust to the idea of females in the workplace -- even outside of secretarial positions -- he certainly doesn't want his own job challenged. Keeping that in mind, it's no wonder that the arrival of Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), an aspiring newswoman, is, in Ron's eyes, not the studio's most welcome addition. After Veronica pays her dues covering so-called female-oriented fluff pieces, the ambitious Veronica sets her eyes on the news desk; more specifically, on Ron's seat behind it. Not unpredictably, Ron doesn't take the threat lightly, and it isn't long before the rival newscasters are engaged in a very personal battle of the sexes.

Since its release, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy has gained something of a cult following and remains a part of pop culture with its consistently quotable lines and charming, committed performances. The movie marked the directorial debut of Adam McKay, who has gone on to helm the likes of The Big Short and Vice starring Christian Bale.

This comes to us courtesy of Vanity Fair.