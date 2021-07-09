The first image from HBO's much anticipated revival of Sex and the City has been released online by Sarah Jessica Parker. The new ten part series, And Just Like That... is currently in production in New York with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis returning to their famous roles, all now moved on from their 30s to their 50s and finding that negotiating life is just as complicated. The image released shows the three leads walking down the street, with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in the center being flanked by Nixon's Miranda on our left and Davis' Charlotte on our right. The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Speaking to Vanity Fair back in January, Parker said that the new HBO Max series would not skirt around the issue of the Covid pandemic and would not pretend that the events of the series were happening in a pre-Covid world, commenting that the new writers to the series would "infuse the series with new life experience, political world views, and social world views. The pandemic will obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

The original Sex and the City series ran for six seasons and returned twice on the big screen in 2008 and 2010. While all four cast members returned to the fold for the final movie, this time around Kim Cattrall, who played over-sexed Samantha, opted to not be a part of the new revival.

Parker continued, ""I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

In May it was confirmed that Chris Noth would be returning as Mr Big after months of speculation over whether he would be back for the reunion. Executive producer Michael Patrick King said that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That... How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Just under a month ago, Parker posted an image of herself with Davis and Nixon ready to start read throughs on the script, captioning the photo, "Together Again." Nixon also posted the same photo, adding her own caption of "Friendship never goes out of style." Those posts came just hours after Parker got fans excited by posting a snap of the show placards and scripts read to go, with place settings for most of the main cast members.

There is currently no scheduled premiere date for the series, but with production now fully under way, it is likely we will see the return of the feisty threesome sometime early next year.