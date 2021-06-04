Lucasfilm and Disney's Rogue One spin off Andor just seems to keep growing after adding Robert Emms to its cast. The actor is best known for his roles in His Dark Materials and Chernobyl, but it is not yet known who he plays other than it being a supporting character. He joins the likes of Diego Luna, Denise Gough, Stellen Skarsgard - who also starred in Chernobyl with Emms - Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller in the Star Wars series which is currently filming in the UK.

The series will be another Disney+ exclusive, adding to the already heaving list of franchise-based shows coming to the platform in the coming year, and picks up the story of Cassian Andor prior to the events that transpire in the Rogue One movie. Luna will be reprising his role of the titular Andor from the film, building yet another tale on the continuously branching world of Star Wars. We are already close to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and there is rumor of several more currently being explored.

The show is planned to have 12 episodes in its first season, directed mostly by Toby Haynes with episodes also directed by Ben Caron and Susanna White, from the scripts of Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy. Star Wars stalwart Neal Scanlan will once again be working on creature and droid effects in the series, as he has in all of Disney's Star Wars movies, including Rogue One and Solo. With The Mandalorian being so well received, there is an expectation of other series' connected to the franchise to do the same similar to the ongoing success of their Marvel spin-offs.

Robert Emms may be new to the Star Wars universe, but he is no stranger to big budget productions having appeared in the Oscar winning War Horse and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The 35 year old actor started his career playing the lead role in the National Theatre's production of Warhorse, and it was here that Steven Spielberg saw and cast him in the movie adaptation and gave him his break into the industry. He was the recipient of Screen International's Star of Tomorrow honor in 2011 and in the following years he appeared in Kick Ass 2 with Jim Carrey, Mirror Mirror with Julia Roberts and Borg/McEnroe with Shia LaBeouf.

Andor was originally announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger back in 2018, and was described as a "spy thriller" focusing on a period of time five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. After multiple changes to writing and directing duties, by April 2020 original showrunner Stephen Schiff had been replaced by Tony Gilroy, but after six weeks of pre-production the series came to a halt as the Covid19 pandemic hit. When things began moving again, Gilroy was not able to travel to the UK, which led to Toby Haynes being brought in to direct the opening episodes. The series title was announced officially in December 2020 as was the 2022 release date. The current cast list for the series contains over 200 named cast members and over 6000 additional extras. This story originated at Deadline.com.