After making his debut in the Star Wars universe in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor will be making his return in the Disney+ prequel series Andor, which has been filming in the U.K. since November of last year. Now we finally get a look at Cassian's costume as well as some other crucial details for the series after a few set photos leaked online.

Star Wars: Cassian Andor set photos and more from Cleveleys! https://t.co/6oeiLelcER — Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) May 6, 2021

In addition to Cassian Andor, the photos also reveal the return of the Shoretroopers - last seen in Rogue One. The Disney+ Andor series will follow Cassian five years before the events of Rogue One. The 2016 film alluded to Cassian's past of committing difficult tasks for the Rebellion, and this prequel series will likely explore many of those stories. It will be the first live action Star Wars series set during the reign of the Empire, so we will get a look at what life was like for the Rebels. The series will show off Cassian's brutal expertise as he goes on dangerous missions for the sake of the Rebellion.

Other characters reprising their roles alongside Diego Luna will be Genevieve O'Reilly and Alan Tudyk. O'Reilly played Mon Mothma in Rogue One and a deleted scene for Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Tudyk portrayed the beloved droid K-2SO in Rogue One as a foil for Cassian's moody personality. Tudyk did claim that K-2SO will not play a part in the first season of Andor, which implies that Lucasfilm plans on making more seasons of the show. Other actors that have joined the show are Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona - all in currently unknown roles.

The Andor series will be produced by Tony Gilroy, who directed critical re-shoots for Rogue One. He was originally brought on to direct a few episodes of the show, but was forced to drop out due to COVID-19 travel complications. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes has replaced Gilroy's directorial duties. It is rumored that the first season of Andor will consist of twelve episodes, but it is possible that those numbers will split into two seasons due to the Disney+ series trend of shorter seasons. WandaVision is currently the longest Disney+ original season with nine episodes.

It will be interesting to explore the world of the Empire and the Rebellion with an established character. One of the most significant critiques of Rogue One was how it (spoiler) killed off all of its main characters. The film was a massive box office success, yet it failed to capitalize on the situation because if its storytelling choice. But with a prequel series, Rogue One fans will soon be able to learn more about some of the deceased characters. Another Star Wars series that could potentially interact with Andor is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is also filming at this time. It is an exciting time for Star Wars fans. No release date has been given for Andor yet, but it will premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2022.