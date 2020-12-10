The Rogue One Prequel series officially has a title. Additionally, it was revealed that the long-awaited show will premiere in 2022. Disney and Lucasfilm are working on a ton of Star Wars material for the small screen that fans are going to be pretty excited about. A Lando series was also announced, in addition to the shows we've known about for over a year, including the Rogue One Prequel Series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The Rogue One spin-off is officially titled Andor. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also revealed a sizzle reel for the Disney+ series, which does not contain any footage from the upcoming series. It did, however, feature Diego Luna on set in England. Production just started, so they don't have any footage to share at the moment, though that will all change in the coming months. Kennedy says that the show will debut in 2022, but she did not announce a premiere date for the series. VFX supervisor Neal Scanlan hinted that the series might re-purpose unused characters and creatures from past Star Wars projects that have already been designed.

In addition to Diego Luna, Andor will also star Alan Tudyk as the droid sidekick K-2S0, along with Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. As for the plot, not much is known about the show, except for the obvious fact that it will take place well before the events of Rogue One, which was a box office success. While the sequel trilogy did not satisfy all fans, the spin-off from the series did, or at least it has in the years since it hit theaters.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy proved to be a big success at the box office, despite some negative reactions from critics and long-time fans. The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015 and quickly grossed over $2 billion globally, while The Force Awakens opened in 2017 and made just over $1.3 billion globally. The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters in 2019 and made just over $1 billion. The trilogy as a whole was able to earn $4.4 billion globally, which is massive, even with the last two movies earning significantly less than The Force Awakens.

Rian Johnson was behind the camera for 2017's The Last Jedi, which saw an intense backlash from fans who were not excited to see him mess with the formula. However, opinions on the second installment in the sequel trilogy have started to turn around. A lot of fans now appreciate what Johnson was trying to do, which could end up happening to the trilogy as a whole in a few more years. Regardless, the Star Wars franchise is still a force to be reckoned with at the box office. You can check out the official announcement and sizzle reel for Andor above, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account.