Disney may not just end things with Obi-Wan Kenobi, the loveable and wise Jedi master from the Star Wars Universe, after reviving the character for his own television miniseries, . The master Jedi first appeared in A New Hope, played by Alec Guinness, and instantly became a fan-favorite. The actor even received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal. However, Old Ben Kenobi rose to newfound fame when George Lucas reintroduced the character for hiw Star Wars Prequels, with Ewan McGregor portraying the young Padawan. Now, McGregor is slated to reprise his role in a Disney+ miniseries centered around the older Ben we were first introduced too. But that's not it.

Ewan McGregor may continue with his portrayal of Obi-Wan in Andor, a series that will chronicle the backstory of Cassian Andor. The young rebel pilot first appeared in the Star Wars Anthology film Rogue One, portrayed by Diego Luna. Andor is depicted as an intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance, who unites with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to steal the plans for a destructive weapon the Empire has been building, the Death Star. Rogue One, however, ended with the death of the entire crew including Cassian, as they sacrifice themselves to secure the transfer of Death Star plans to Princess Leia.

The miniseries will probably dig deeper into Andor's backstory as nothing specific was revealed about his past or his life before he joined the alliance. The show has already grabbed a lot of hype as it would allow the audience to explore a broader outlook on the franchise and its characters; and now on top of that, it may have Obi-Wan Kenobi making recurring appearances in the show. Though, there isn't any specific detailsl revealed as to how Ewan McGregor's version of the Jedi Master would fit into Andor, the announcement surely gives a hint of the timeline the show will be set in.

Rogue One took place just moments before A New Hope begins, meaning, by that time, Obi-Wan was already old and had transitioned into Alec Guinness; if we talk in context to the universe within the franchise. Meaning that Andor will take us into the early days of the Rebel Alliance, where Cassian will carry out some thrilling investigative missions along with his allies. This also means that Obi-Wan was not always in exile on Tatooine and was helping the Rebellion as best he could, which may include one or a few encounters with Cassian Andor.

It would be pretty exciting to see McGregor making an appearance again in Star Wars, probably with prosthetics to depict him old. Disney recently pulled a big-time cameo sequence involving Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian. How Ewan McGregor would make his big entry on Andor would depend on what time the series is set in within the Star Wars Universe.

Andor was first announced in D23 Expo 2019, and was later confirmed in Disney Investor's Day Event 2020. The release date for the show hasn't been specified yet. Besides Diego Luna, Andor would star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly. It was announced back in 2019 that Alan Tudyk would reprise his role as K-2SO, but his role was later pulled out from the first season.