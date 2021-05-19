Andre the Giant is starting to trend on social media as fans across the world pay tribute to the iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer on what would have been his 75th birthday. Andre, who stood over seven feet tall because of his gigantism, is particularly well-known for his feud with Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. He also has just as many fans outside of the wrestling community thanks to his memorable role in the classic fantasy movie The Princess Bride.

Sadly, André the Giant passed away in 1993 at the age of 46. Still, the legacy of the larger-than-life personality is still shining brightly. There are many paying tribute with special posts for Andre on Twitter. This includes several other personalities from the wrestling business, such as Vince McMahon himself, along with many, many pro wrestling fans.

"A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday," wrote McMahon, Chairman and CEO of WWE. He also included a photo of himself speaking with Andre on WWE TV in the 1980s.

A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/ndihPHwxrA — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2021

Posting several images of Andre in action, including one shot of the legendary wrestler holding the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, the official WWE account added: "Today we remember the late, great 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant."

Today we remember the late, great 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmT4I2H01O — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021

The NWA account on Twitter similarly posted classic photos of Andre with fellow wrestling legends Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, tweeting, "Celebrating the legendary, 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant, on what would have been his 75th birthday."

Celebrating the legendary, 8th Wonder of the World, André the Giant, on what would have been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1RmLwNEn6E — NWA (@nwa) May 19, 2021

"The Boss would have been 75 today," said Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, who posted a photo of himself posing in front of Andre's image. "Happy Birthday in Heaven Andre."

The Boss would have been 75 today...



Happy Birthday in Heaven Andre. 🖐🏽@wwepic.twitter.com/QTmOmu5DtM — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 19, 2021

ECW legend Brian Heffron, aka The Blue Meanie, said in another tweet, "Happy birthday to Andre the Giant who would have e been 75 years old today."

Happy birthday to Andre the Giant who would have e been 75 years old today. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 19, 2021

"Happy Birthday to Late Great Hall of Fame Legend former WWE Champion The Eighth Wonder of the World Andre The Giant," tweets one big fan. "May he have an wonderful and amazing birthday in Heaven and Rest In Peace Gone but not Forgotten."

@WWE Happy Birthday to Late Great Hall of Fame Legend former WWE Champion The Eighth Wonder of the World Andre The Giant May he have an wonderful and amazing birthday in Heaven and Rest In Peace Gone but not Forgotten 🎂🍰🎊🎉🎁🎈🥳🙏🏼✝️🕯 pic.twitter.com/QWlTl3OmH0 — Carlos (@Carlos98148371) May 19, 2021

"Happy Birthday to the late great Andre The Giant," writes another wrestling fan, including an image of his Andre action figure collection.

Happy Birthday to the late great Andre The Giant. pic.twitter.com/2kle2UexHb — Gary Lutz (@IWFfanBx) May 19, 2021

Posting a GIF of Andre in The Princess Bride, another fan said, "Not that you needed a reminder, but today would've been Andre the Giant's 75th birthday. Please celebrate appropriately and responsibly."

Not that you needed a reminder, but today would’ve been Andre the Giant’s 75th birthday. Please celebrate appropriately and responsibly. pic.twitter.com/4oJng1g2fS — Matt Rentschler (@RentsTweets) May 19, 2021

"Happy birthday to one of the most underrated characters of all time in movies, Fezzik aka Andre The Giant," tweets another Princess Bride fan, adding the Fezzik quote: "Anyone want a peanut?"

Happy birthday to one of the most underrated characters of all time in movies, Fezzik aka Andre The Giant “Anyone want a Peanut” pic.twitter.com/V7nQ4Kvh29 — Switchblade God (@The_Golden_Demo) May 19, 2021

If you want to celebrate the occasion as well by watching some of Andre's classic wrestling matches from WWE, you can find them streaming on Peacock. Fans of The Princess Bride can also find that movie currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+. It's hard to believe the legendary wrestler and actor has been gone for nearly three decades, and the outpouring of love proves he will be remembered forever. Happy heavenly birthday to Andre the Giant!

To Andre the giant

Would be your 75th birthday 🍷🍾 pic.twitter.com/lvfYBQMzf0 — General Outburst (@Witterbird84) May 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to the late Andre the Giant!!! pic.twitter.com/g7hboNjbj4 — Tony (@ihatewater11) May 19, 2021

Remembering French professional wrestler and actor André René Roussimoff aka André the Giant on his birthday (19 May 1946 – 27 January 1993). pic.twitter.com/7OzCYlGHPe — Killer 80s (@killer1980s) May 19, 2021