Andrew Garfield is trending after recently revealing that he secretly has a Twitter account. In a recent podcast interview addressing Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors, Garfield divulged that he has spent a lot of time on Twitter, keeping abreast of everything that fans have been saying about Spider-Man over the past several months. Because he doesn't have an official account with the blue checkmark, Twitter users can only guess which one among them is really Garfield.

the real Andrew Garfield opening twitter to see everyone revealing they’re Andrew Garfield in disguise: pic.twitter.com/A7JKZGD2je — HR gets bitches | ❓0❓❓ (@HRlovesmovies) May 4, 2021

Upon learning that Andrew Garfield is on the platform, many of his fans have also been sending some love his way. Hoping he'll see the tweet, one fan wrote: "Hi Andrew Garfield. If you're seeing this, you're the most inspirational Spider-Man to me. Ily king."

Hi Andrew Garfield. If you're seeing this, you're the most inspirational Spider-Man to me. Ily king pic.twitter.com/GrrobiU4BH — ???? Matt ???? (@mattlovescinema) May 4, 2021

"If you're seeing this Andrew Garfield, I hope you're having great day," another fan says.

If you’re seeing this Andrew Garfield, I hope you’re having great day pic.twitter.com/rhmMTdp9zZ — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) May 4, 2021

"Glad to see some love for Andrew Garfield today," says someone else. "My favorite interpretation of Spider-Man/Peter Parker, and deserved so much more. Hoping to see more of him soon."

Glad to see some love for Andrew Garfield today.



My favorite interpretation of Spider-Man/Peter Parker, and deserved so much more.



Hoping to see more of him soon. pic.twitter.com/XCtpKlpqaA — tommy (@thevanbeek) May 4, 2021

Garfield also denied his No Way Home involvement. Previously, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx will be featured in No Way Home to reprise his role as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 antagonist Electro. Spider-Man 2 villain Doctor Octopus will also return with original actor Alfred Molina in the role. With confirmation that we'll be revisiting the alternate universes from the other Spider-Man movie franchises, there have been rampant rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also coming in to team up with the Holland incarnation of Peter Parker.

Despite these rumors, Garfield insists he's not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking about the situation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz, Garfield opened up about his potential cameo in No Way Home. When Horowitz suggested they avoid talking about the sequel so as not to ruin any surprises, here's what Garfield had to say.

"There's nothing to ruin! It's so crazy. Dude, it's f**king hilarious to me, because I do have this Twitter account, and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and people are freaking out about the [rumors]... I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.' Listen, I can't speak for anything else but myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

In the Happy Sad Confused interview, Garfield also goes on to explain how the whole thing makes him feel like he's "in a game of Werewolf," referring to the party game where players have to convince the others that they're not a werewolf. Denying that he's in No Way Home while everyone else seems to insist that he is really reminds Garfield of playing Werewolf, as he's in a situation where no matter what he says, nobody believes him.

Aiming to get a definitive yes or no answer, Horowitz asks Garfield to tell him straight up that he hasn't had any involvement in No Way Home as of the recording of the podcast, and The Amazing Spider-Man star continued to stress that he hasn't.

"I feel like, haven't I just said that? I did NOT get a call. Listen, I would have gotten a call by now. That's all I'm saying."

Still, many fans aren't buying Garfield's explanation. There are many fans using the winking WandaVision meme as a way to cast doubt on the actor's claims.

Andrew Garfield saying he didn't get the call for #SpiderManNoWayHome: pic.twitter.com/Ba9MUzoRd8 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) May 4, 2021

Buzzfeed's Jess Goodwin also tweeted Marsha Brady's "Sure, Jan" meme edited to read, "Sure, andrew Garfield."

Andrew Garfield: I'm not in the new Spider-Man



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/UehYnHzqTq — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) May 4, 2021

"Andrew Garfield isn't fooling anyone," another fan adamantly claims.

Andrew Garfield isn't fooling anyone. — Bennett Campbell Ferguson (@thobennett) May 4, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. As for Garfield, he can next be seen on the big screen in Michael Showalter's upcoming drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye alongside Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio. You can check out the full interview with Garfield on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Andrew Garfield saying hes not in the new Spider-Man movie. pic.twitter.com/ztIwS9sblE — Señor Shitposter Dos (@jaigeyesreborn) May 4, 2021

Andrew Garfield could be lying about not being in No Way Home, we have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/z5wG7VBOF1 — Marcus The Goat ???? Aka (Goated) (@SaintAvenger216) May 4, 2021

i am not andrew garfield, this is definitely not the secret twitter account of andrew garfield — sophie (@sopheyquinn) May 4, 2021