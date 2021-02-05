Okay, brace yourself, because it's amateur detective time. Now, a DoorDash driver in Atlanta, Georgia recently took to social media to claim that he had just made a delivery to none other than The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. Why is this interesting? Because upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man 3 is currently filming in Atlanta. Ergo, this could very well suggest that Garfield will indeed be making an appearance in the MCU as an alternate Spider-Man as so many have been speculating.

The actor has been rumored to be reprising the role of Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man for some time, with many believing that Tobey Maguire will do the same as Spider-Man 3 hurls the wall-crawler into the madness of the multiverse. While this delivery confirms absolutely nothing, it would be one major coincidence for the actor to be in Atlanta at the exact same time that the sequel is being made. And, for those who think the driver may have made it up for a slice of those 15 minutes, they have since claimed that they had no idea Garfield was rumored to be featured in the Spider-Man threequel. So, take that ya pessimists.

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man 3 is now well underway. While specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Spidey on his latest adventure, with the character set to take on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. While that may not be too surprising an addition, the Doctor Strange sequel is set to follow the Master of the Mystic Arts as he tackles the multiverse, events that will likely bleed over into Spider-Man 3, continuing the same theme and ultimately leading to all kinds of comic book craziness.

There is currently so much speculation surrounding the casting additions to Spider-Man 3 that so far it sounds like Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to get lost among a sea of villains and alternate webslingers. Holland himself recently teased the scope of the movie saying, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it... I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as potential alternate versions of the beloved web-slinger, Alfred Molina is heavily rumored to be returning as the villainous Doctor Octopus, with Jamie Foxx also said to be reprising the role of Electro. While the accuracy of these claims remains unknown, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has recently hinted at the likelihood of at least some of these wild possibilities. "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," he said when discussing the sheer volume of online rumors. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

Unfortunately, it will be some time before we see how all the pieces fit together. Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man 3 now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @spideysnews.

RUMOR/SPECULATION: It appears Andrew Garfield is in Atlanta for filming of #SpiderMan3pic.twitter.com/80rel46jKA — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideysnews) February 1, 2021