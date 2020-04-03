Love show tunes and have a lot of free time on your hands? Of course you do. As they say, The Show Must Go On. Theatre fans around the world are invited to visit The Show Must Go On Youtube channel launching today, Friday, April 3, where they can experience Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals for free online from the comfort of their couch.

Recent weeks have seen the temporary closure of theatres and their shows, meaning audiences around the world are spending more time at home than usual. Today, the new The Show Must Go On YouTube Channel is announced - providing theatre lovers with a West End and Broadway experience in their own homes, online for free.

From Friday, April 3, The Show Must Go On YouTube Channel, for the first time ever, will make available a selection of Andrew Lloyd Webber's much loved musicals, launching with one of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The 2000 adaptation, inspired by the West End production, stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. The fan-favorite includes mega hits Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do.

Each show will be available weekly at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET for a limited 48-hour period online - no charge or sign up required - giving fans of musical theatre an opportunity to enjoy beloved shows, from their living rooms.

The second production to be made available will be legendry rock classic, Jesus Christ Superstar (2012) on Good Friday, April 10, the arena production starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. Further shows to be announced.

Alongside full-length shows, clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded regularly to the channel, so fans can continue to get their theatre fix at home.

For fans who wish to make a charitable donation, a variety of organizations will be listed on The Show Mis Go On full-length YouTube channel videos, including: Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

