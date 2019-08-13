Andy Dick has long been a polarizing and controversial presence in comedy for over the past twenty years. Someone took their dislike of the comedian to the extremes on Saturday night, allegedly cold cocking the former News Radio star after he performed at a club in New Orleans. The surprise attack sent the 53-year-old to the hospital.

Andy Dick had been performing a show in the the French Quarter at a club called One-Eyed Jack's. Dick's booking agent Robert Couvillion confirms the comedian was caught off guard and 'cold-cocked'. The report goes on to claim that Dick's head slammed hard into the cement. And Andy Dick is said to have been unconscious for up to at least 15 minutes lying on the ground. Couvillion said this about the surprise attack.

"We thought he was dead."

Following the attack, Andy Dick found himself in the hospital for 2 days. Dick has since been released and is back at home in Los Angeles. The comedian first gained popularity on the 1995 NBC comedy News Radio. He has also shown up in films such as Road Trip and Old School. In the early 2000s he had his own short lived show. He has mostly been doing live stand-up the past couple of years, and also caught heat for signing on to play a sexual harasser in a comedy movie back in 2017.

Representatives for Andy Dick did not immediately respond to requests for comments. At this time, it isn't known what set off the altercation. The comedian has a reputation for wild and repugnant behavior, and has struggled in the past with drug and alcohol addictions. The actor and musician has been in and out of rehab numerous times.

During the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018, Dick was charged with sexual battery in Los Angeles. A woman claimed Dick had grabbed her backside while walking by on the sidewalk, also making lewd comments in her presence. This report came just months after Andy Dick's wife Lina Sved stated he'd fallen off the wagon, and had to get a restraining order against him. He was also fired in October 2017 from back-to-back movies over sexual misconduct claims that he later disputed.

The report doesn't include whether or not Andy Dick was intoxicated at the time of the cold-coking incident in New Orleans. The NOPD is currently investigating the attack. The complaint was filed Monday afternoon, with the incident having taken place at 2:20 am the prior Saturday at the 600 block of Toulouse Street. Anyone with news of interest is encouraged to call the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867. This news comes from Fox 8 Live.