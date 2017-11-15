It seems that some art has taken to imitating Andy Dick's life as the comedian makes a cameo as a serial sexual harasser in a new movie. Dick has come under fire recently after people have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct. The movie, entitled Starf*cker has Andy Dick playing a character that makes a living off of sexually harassing actors and actresses. When speaking about the role, Dick replied that he did it to help out his daughter's acting career and in true Andy Dick fashion, said that he doesn't even really know what the movie is about.

Andy Dick is playing somebody who sexually harasses actors and actresses for a living. Dick was recently fired from two movies over allegations of sexual assault in real-life, so this news comes at a very interesting time. Mark David, director of Starf*cker says that Andy Dick was nice and polite on the set and that the movie focuses on the abuse of power in Hollywood, which became all the more relevant in light of sexual assault accusations against men in power in the entertainment industry.

Speaking out further about Andy Dick's behavior on set, the director had only positive things to say about the comedian, while addressing Dick's struggles with drugs and alcohol. He had this to say.

"Andy, truthfully, he is a very sensitive and troubled guy, but very friendly and sweet at times. I was unaware of his reputation when we made the film. He, as we all know, struggles with drugs and alcohol. I'll just leave it at that."

While Andy Dick didn't have much to say about the movie, he did recall a scene where his character dumps bleach on a male actor in a bathtub. Over the weekend, Morgan Paige claimed on social media that Andy Dick violently and repeatedly groped her without consent while at a club for the first time with her sister. Paige shared her story, and then called out Judd Apatow by name, to say that she was disappointed he chose to work with Dick. Andy Dick appeared in both seasons of the Netflix comedy Love that have aired so far, playing a fictionalized version of himself. In response, Apatow said that they will no longer be using Andy Dick on the show and that they gave him the role in hopes that the comedian would get his act together. Apatow had this to say.

"Thank you for speaking with me. Clearly Andy Dick's behavior is reprehensible. We used him twice on our show two years ago when he was sober for an extended period in order to encourage him to change his life. Sadly he has not. We no longer use him on our show."

Andy Dick has been accused by numerous people from the cast and crew from recent productions and a number of others over the years. In a recent response, the comedian said, "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing," but denied any of the other allegations that have been brought forward. Andy Dick is the latest person in Hollywood to come under fire for sexual misconduct and as a result, has lost some gigs. You can read more about Andy Dick playing a sexual harasser for living in the movie Starf%ckers via The Hollywood Reporter.