While audiences await the battle between Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, director Andy Serkis has revealed that his next project will involve some very different beasts, with the filmmaker hoping to finally adapt Animal Farm for Netflix. Serkis' adaptation of the seminal novel by George Orwell has been in development for quite some time, but it sounds like the Venom 2 director will at last see his vision realized.

"I've got a whole bunch of movies that are kind of in development, but what comes up, likely, [will be] Animal Farm, I think is probably the next thing that I'm doing. George Orwell's Animal Farm. That is actually currently in the early works of being developed into a movie."

Animal Farm is an allegorical fable that tells the story of a group of farm animals who rebel against their human farmer, hoping to create a society where the animals can be equal, free, and happy. Ultimately, the rebellion is betrayed, and the farm ends up in a state as bad as it was before, under the dictatorship of a pig named Napoleon. The tale reflects events leading up to the Russian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalinist era of the Soviet Union, but has since become a go-to example when discussing political power and totalitarian autocracy.

Orwell's influential novella has been adapted countless times in live action, animation and for radio, with Serkis assuring audiences that he has found a unique way to tell the story once again. "I think we found a rather fresh way of looking at it," Andy Serkis said way, way back in 2012, before revealing that his adaptation will indeed use the sort of motion capture that he does so well. "It is definitely using performance capture but we are using an amalgamation of filming styles to create the environments."

"We're keeping it fable-istic and [aimed at] a family audience," Serkis continued. "We are not going to handle the politics in a heavy-handed fashion. It is going to be emotionally centered in a way that I don't think has been seen before. The point of view that we take will be slightly different to how it is normally portrayed and the characters-we are examining this in a new light."

Until then, Andy Serkis has been hard at work bringing iconic Spider-Man villain Carnage to the big screen for the first time in Sony comic book movie sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Picking up over a year after the events of 2018's Venom, investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Starring Tom Hardy in the dual role of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic buddy, Venom, alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021, having been delayed from an initial October 2020 date due to the ongoing global circumstances. This comes to us courtesy of WIRED.