Andy Serkis is back as Gollum from The Lord of the Rings and it's pretty creepy. The talented actor, who is probably best-known for his motion capture work, reprised his Gollum role to troll UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. The actor released a video of himself doing the impression, while dressed as May to promote the We Wants It campaign, which is a call for a People's Vote in regard to leaving the European Union.

Instead of getting into the motion capture outfit to portray Gollum again, Andy Serkis is dressed up to look like Theresa May, and it may actually be more disturbing than The Lord of the Rings character. He can be seen receiving a copy of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which she calls her precious, or "my Brexit." Throughout the clip, Serkis takes on the good and evil sides of the human personality, with Sméagol arguing for the People's Vote, noting that Brexit "hurts the people," and then Gollum comes up against it by saying, "I finds it, I negociates it, we wants it." The video is pretty amazing, if only to see Serkis pull out the voice and the intense look.

Brexit is a controversial topic in the U.K. at the moment. As with anything, there are people who want to separate from the European Union and others who wish to remain in the union. However, it seems that the majority of U.K. residents are against the deal, or specific parts within it that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated on her own. This has brought up the rise of the People's Vote, to see if the majority of U.K. residents want to leave the union or not. When looking back to the original 2016 vote, it is believed that voters did not fully understand the economic hardships that Brexit would impose.

Now, we have Andy Serkis in a less than flattering impression of Prime Minister Theresa May as Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. We've seen Serkis dust off the impression a few times before, like when he read President Donald Trump's tweets as the character for Stephen Colbert. But, seeing him dressed as May and going into Sméagol is pretty crazy, and it will definitely be something that you remember for the years to come.

Andy Serkis just released his long-awaited Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix and it has been getting some pretty harsh reviews from Jungle Book fans and critics. It's imagined that his latest video as Gollum will also draw some criticism as well from U.K. residents who are entirely for the British exit from the European Union. Even taking the politics out of the video, it's very impressive to see Serkis bring back his iconic character from The Lord of the Rings. You can watch the video below, provided by the We Wants It YouTube video.