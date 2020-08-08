Suicide Squad star Jared Leto will be the next actor to portray Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Leto posted a series of photos of Warhol and revealed to his followers that he had been cast to play the legendary artist in a new project. "Yes it's true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. And so grateful and excited about the opportunity," Leto writes in the caption. He also wishes a happy belated birthday to Warhol, who would have turned 92 on Wednesday, and goes on to add: "We miss you and your genius."

Andy Warhol was one of the most well-known artists of his time, playing a large part in ushering in the visual art movement called "pop art." His work includes the famous Campbell's Soup Cans silkscreen paintings, a series of 32 separate paintings of Campbell's soup cans -- one for each of the different kinds of soup offered by the company at the time. Another famous work of art from Warhol is the Marilyn Diptych, a silkscreen painting consisting of 50 images of Marilyn Monroe as seen in Niagara, painted in honor of Monroe in the weeks after her death in 1962.

Warhol has appeared in many movies before, with the artist playing himself in the classic movies Cocaine Cowboys and Tootsie. In the years since, a variety of actors have had the privilege of portraying the late artist on screen in both movies and television. Some of these include portrayals by Crispin Glover in The Doors, Jared Harris in I Shot Andy Warhol, Greg Travis in Watchmen, Guy Pearce in Factory Girl, Bill Hader in Men in Black 3, and even by Evan Peters in the FX horror series American Horror Story: Cult.

This should also be a great role for Jared Leto, who is well known for his physical transformations when it comes to his acting roles. He previously packed on nearly 70 pounds to play John Lennon killer in the Mark David Chapman biopic Chapter 27. Meanwhile, for Dallas Buyers Club, Leto lost 30 pounds and waxed his entire body to play a trans woman with HIV. In between, we've seen him play almost everything else from a drug addict in Requiem for a Dream to the Clown Prince of Crime himself in Suicide Squad. He is also set to star in the lead role of the upcoming movie adaptation of Morbius, the Living Vampire.

Beyond Leto's reveal that he would be playing Warhol in the project, no other details have yet been revealed about the movie. Back in 2016, it was announced that Leto would star in a biopic called Warhol from producer Michael De Luca and writer Terence Winter, but that project seemed to have since died in development hell. It's also worth noting that a new biography about the artist, titled Warhol, was just published earlier this year, which could have sparked renewed interest in developing a movie about Warhol. We'll see if Leto divulges more information about the movie soon. This news comes to us from Jared Leto on Instagram.