The latest stand-alone installment of the full-throttle Has Fallen action series comes home when Angel Has Fallen arrives on Digital November 12 and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand November 26 from Lionsgate. Filled with edge-of-your-seat action set pieces, explosive moments, and jaw-dropping hand-to-hand combat.

In Angel Has Fallen, there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm, and save the country from imminent danger.

Take home Angel Has Fallen and immerse yourself in the action-packed world with exclusive special features, including six never-before-seen making-of featurettes, which breakdown what it took to make this explosive film. Angel Has Fallen 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.

Angel Has Fallen 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Special Features:

• "Even Angels Fall: The Story" Featurette

• "Someone to Watch Over Me: New Blood" Featurette

• "Calling All Angels: Casting" Featurette

• "True Faith: Authenticity" Featurette

• "Fight for You: Stunts and Action" Featurette

• "Earth Angel: Recreating DC" Featurette

• "Angel Declassified" 3-Part Audio Commentary with Director Ric Roman Waugh

Angel Has Fallen stars Gerard Butler (300, Law Abiding Citizen, The Bounty Hunter), Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (2005 Best Supporting Actor, Million Dollar Baby), Jada Pinkett Smith (Collateral, The Matrix Revolutions, TV's Red Table Talk), Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise, White House Down, Jonah Hex), Tim Blake Nelson (Leaves of Grass, Fantastic Four, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Oscar nominee Nick Nolte (1992 Best Actor, The Prince of Tides, Affliction, Warrior), and Danny Huston (The Constant Gardner, TV's Yellowstone). Story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, written for the screen by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, and directed by Ric Roman Waugh.