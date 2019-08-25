Angel Has Fallen was easily able to land the number one spot at the box office this weekend. The sequel brought in $21.2 million, which is over what was initially estimated and a nice way to end the summer. Gerard Butler stars alongside Morgan Freeman and Nick Nolte in the franchise's third installment and the debut almost met the second installment's $21.6 million debut. An A- CinemaScore grade has helped the action movie, along with general praise from critics and early buzz from fans.

Good Boys was able to take the second spot at the box office this weekend after earning $11.7 million. The comedy, which was produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, surprisingly took the number one spot last weekend, thanks to positive early reviews. Overcomer took number three after bringing in $8.2 million. The faith-based drama directed by the Kendrick Brothers was also able to beat expectations for its debut weekend.

Disney's The Lion King remake took number four this weekend after bringing in an additional $8.15 million. Though the response from hardcore fans was less than stellar, audiences have been flocking to the theater to see the movie, which has now earned over $1.5 billion globally. Number five goes to the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The spin-off, which just debuted in China, collected $8.14 million this weekend and has brought in over $588 million globally.

Ready or Not debuted at number six this weekend after bringing in $7.5 million. The R-rated horror thriller, which is about "a bride whose wedding night turns deadly when her wealthy in-laws force her into a violent game of hide and seek," opened mid-week. The Angry Birds Movie 2 took the seventh spot after earning $7.5 million. So far, the sequel has been underperforming when compared to the first installment.

Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ended up taking the eighth position this weekend after collecting $6 million. To date, the horror movie has earned over $72 million globally. The ninth spot goes to Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which was able to bring in $5.2 million. Quentin Tarantino closes out this weekend's top ten with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie, which has seen some controversy, has been a solid earner since its debut and it has made over $239 million globally. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

