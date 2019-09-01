Angel Has Fallen was easily able to take the top spot at this weekend's box office. The action movie took in an estimated $11.6 million for the three days and $14.5 million for the four-day holiday weekend. To date, it has earned just over $43.6 million. Despite Disney's massive success this summer, the box office as a whole has been down 2% when compared to last year's receipts. Year to date, the box office is down 6%.

Good Boys continues its success and hung in at number two at the box office this weekend. The comedy brought in $9.1 million for the three days and then $11.6 million for the four days with a domestic grand total of $58.6 million. Disney's The Lion King remake also held steady this weekend and took the third spot after bringing in $6.7 million. To date, the remake has made over $1.56 billion and is now the seventh highest grossing movie of all time globally.

Hobbs & Shaw was able to take the fourth position this weekend after bringing in $6.2 million. While the Fast and Furious spin-off hasn't been a box office smash domestically, it picked up considerably after opening in China. To date, the spin-off has generated $684.1 million, with the majority of that number coming from overseas. Overcomer earned $5.7 Million, which was enough to land the fifth spot this weekend. The Christian drama has been doing better than initially anticipated at the box office since it hit theaters last weekend.

Related: Dark Phoenix Ends Theatrical Run as Lowest Grossing X-Men Movie Ever

Ready or Not came in at number six this weekend after bringing in $5.6 Million. Number seven this weekend went to Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which was able to bring in $5 million. To date, the horror movie has earned over $79.1 million, based on word of mouth from fans of the source material giving it good reviews.

Number eight this weekend goes to Sony's extended cut of Spider-Man: Far from Home. The sequel boasts four minutes of extra footage, which was enough to get fans back into theaters to see it again. It brought in $4.3 million for the three days and $5.4 million for the four days. Dora and the Lost City of Gold came in at number nine with $4.1 million. The movie has had a muted reaction at the box office since hitting theaters. Finally, the tenth spot goes to The Angry Birds Movie 2, which has also been underperforming when compared to the original. It was able to earn $4.1 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

1 Angel Has Fallen 2 Good Boys 3 The Lion King 4 Hobbs & Shaw 5 Overcomer 6 Ready or Not 7 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 8 Spider-Man: Far from Home 9 The Angry Birds Movie 2