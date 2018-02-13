Millennium Films' Angel Has Fallen has added another new cast member, with Piper Perabo signing on in an unspecified role. While it is not known who she is playing, the actress joins Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen stars Gerard Butler (Mike Banning) and Morgan Freeman (Alan Trumbull), along with franchise newcomer Holt McCallany (Mindhunter). McCallany will be playing an old friend of Banning, Wade Jennings, an ex-military man who is now the head of a technology company.

This story will follow Mike Banning as he becomes the target of a terrorist attack, only this attack will take place on Air Force One, in mid-flight. While promoting his new film Geostorm in October, Gerard Butler offered some new plot details, comparing this story to Logan, hinting that his character Mike Banning is "paying the price" for everything he went through physically in Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. He added that this movie presents a more challenging journey for Mike Banning, since he has been "set up for this assassination attempt on the President."

While Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are returning, it has yet to be confirmed if they will be joined by Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen co-stars Robert Forster (US Army General Edward Clegg), Melissa Leo (Secretary of Defense Ruth McMillan) or Radha Mitchell (Leah Banning) for this third installment of the Fallen franchise. Given that the story is said to largely take place on Air Force One, it could be a much smaller cast involved this time around, although with no further plot details to go on, that remains unclear. Millennium Films has yet to set a release date or production schedule for this action sequel quite yet.

The first movie in this franchise, 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, was directed by Antoine Fuqua, from a script by Katrin Benedikt and Creighton Rothenberger, which took in $98.9 million domestically and $161 million worldwide, from a $70 million budget. 2016's London Has Fallen, the action sequel directed by Babak Najafi and written by Katrin Benedikt and Creighton Rothenberger, slipped a bit at the domestic box office with $62.5 million, although it fared much better in international markets with $143.2 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $205.7 million, from a $60 million budget.

Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller) will take over the helm for Angel Has Fallen, with writers Katrin Benedikt and Creighton Rothenberger returning to write the third installment. Gerard Butler is also producing Angel Has Fallen alongside Mark Gill, Matt O'Toole, Alan Siegel and John Thompson, with Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Avi Lerner, Heidi Jo Markel, Christine Otal and Trevor Short serving as executive producers. Piper Perabo is perhaps best known for playing Annie Walker on USA Network's Covert Affairs, and the short-lived 2016 ABC series Notorious. Her film credits include her breakthrough role in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, along with Cheaper By the Dozen, The Cave, Looper and last year's indie thriller Black Butterfly. Deadline broke the news about this Angel Has Fallen casting earlier today.