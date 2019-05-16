Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Angel Has Fallen. This action franchise centered on Gerard Butler's heroic secret service agent Mike Banning got its start in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and now looks to be reaching its possible conclusion. This time around, Banning isn't being painted as a hero, as he becomes the prime suspect in an assassination attempt, flipping the script on the series. If this trailer is any indication, the stakes have been upped in every way for this third entry.

The trailer kicks off with an absolutely huge and explosion-filled action sequence, all in order to try and kill the President, once again portrayed by Morgan Freeman. In a twist of events, Mike Banning, after pulling some of his usual hero business, is framed for the assassination attempt. He then goes on the run and must try to clear his name. There are, surprisingly, some The Fugitive vibes going on here. There is also a kind of fun reveal near the end. Overall, for those who have enjoyed the previous entries, this looks like it will deliver the goods. A poster was also released with the following tagline, driving home the movie's plot.

"Loyalty is under fire."

Angel Has Fallen centers on an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman). His most trusted friend, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), winds up accused of the crime and finds himself in police custody. After making a harrowing escaping, Mike goes on the run and, having to evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to uncover the true threat to the President. Desperate, he turns to unlikely allies to help not only clear his name, but to keep his family, and the country, out of harm's way.

The movie is directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller). Antoine Fuqua helmed the first in the series, with Babak Najafi taking over for the sequel, London Has Fallen. The screenplay comes from Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook, with Waugh also contributing to the story. The rest of the ensemble is rounded out by Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte and Danny Huston.

Olympus Has Fallen grossed $170 million worldwide, which paved the way for 2016's London Has Fallen. The sequel did even better, bringing in $205 million globally. Hence, we're getting a trilogy out of the deal. Undoubtedly, the studio released this trailer now so that they could attach it to screenings of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. This may be the inferior of the two action franchises, but there will assuredly be some crossover with moviegoers who want to watch Keanu Reeves get in some headshots this weekend. Angel Has Fallen is set to arrive in theaters on August 23. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel below.

