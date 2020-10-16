Dame Angela Lansbury says she's had a "fortunate life" as she turns 95, and her name is starting to trend on social media as fans join in on the celebration. With an acting career spanning nearly eight decades, Lansbury is a legend in every sense of the word. Some fans may know her best as sleuth writer Jessica Fletcher in the popular drama series Murder, She Wrote, though she was getting Oscar nominations as early as the 1940s and winning Best Actress Tony Awards by the 1960s. And that's not even touching on her dozens upon dozens of other roles on the stage and in movies and television.

Speaking with the Mirror, Lansbury addressed her 95th birthday and the extraordinary life she's had as an entertainer.

"What a fortunate life I've had the pleasure to be part of, doing the thing I most enjoy - acting and entertaining great audiences all over the world. I feel fortunate indeed to be able to celebrate my 95th birthday with my dearest family here in California. I am fortunate to be able to stay safe and my heart goes out to all those who are suffering or have lost loved ones."

Lansbury's 95th birthday hasn't gone unnoticed. On social media, fans of Lanbury's from all over the world are also celebrating her special day. Along with some of their favorite photos of Lansbury from over the years, fans are posting messages of praise and tribute for the legend of both the stage and the screen.

Dame Angela Lansbury News, a fan account, posted, "It's Today! Happy 95th Birthday to one of the greatest actresses of all time, and, more importantly, an even greater human being, the legendary Oscar and 5-time Tony Award-winner, Dame Angela Lansbury! Here's to many healthy years and great roles to come! Brava!"

"Happiest of birthdays to one of my favourite people on this planet," tweets another fan. "She embodies everything a woman should--beauty, wit, intelligence and a proud knowledge of what she is capable of! Happy birthday, Miss Angela Lansbury."

Nigel P. Herbert recalled working with Lansbury nearly five decades ago and is still a big fan. "It is forty-seven years since I had the enormous pleasure of working with you on the London production of 'Gypsy', and I shall never forget your talent, compassion, and sense of humour. That's why you'll always be, My Best Girl," he writes.

Sharing a GIF of Lansbury looking rather majestic, another Twitter user sums it up nicely by writing, "Happy 95th Birthday #AngelaLansbury! You are a true queen and so much loved by everyone! Such a great actress and wonderful human being!"

And filmmaker Matthew Bourne adds, "All love and good wishes to #DameAngelaLansbury on her 95th Birthday! Has there ever been another star, so loved and admired by successive generations for over 75 years?"

Let's all wish a very happy birthday to Lansbury, with many more birthdays and acting roles still to come. Lansbury's comments on turning 95 come to us from the Mirror.

