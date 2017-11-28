92-year-old actress Angela Lansbury has made some very controversial comments in regards to women and sexual harassment and finds herself on the wrong side of the debate currently raging in Hollywood. In a recent interview, the actress best known for her work on Murder She Wrote, says that women need to "take blame" sometimes for harassment. Here's what she had to say.

"There are two sides to this coin. We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us, and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it's awful to say we can't make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

Sexual harassment has been a particularly touchy topic as of late, ever since the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke. That has caused a wave of men and woman to come forward with their own tales of harassment, with Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and near countless others having claims made against them. As such, Angela Lansbury's comments are particularly surprising. However, she did go on to say that women shouldn't have to be prepared for harassment and that a lot of men are likely "worried."

"Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn't have to be! There's no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now, it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point."

Even though Angela Lansbury's comments aren't trying to justify rape and sexual harassment when looked at together and with context, they appear to be misguided and the internet is not happy about it. Many took to social media to express their distaste for her comments, with journalist Julia Macfarlane saying, "Angela Lansbury is cancelled." Writer Mitra Jouhari took to Twitter to voice her concern over Lansbury's comments.

"Up until this morning, Angela Lansbury was the source of ALL of my social/political views. I am absolutely devastated that she is not the 24 year old feminist I though she was. I thought Angela Lansbury was me."

At 92, Angela Lansbury has been in the business for seven decades and comes from a different time. It's also important to note that she says she's never been a victim of harassment herself. A lot has changed over the years, but many on social media aren't giving her a pass. "My Gran is 88 years old and would never suggest that rape victims "must sometimes take the blame." Angela Lansbury's age doesn't give her a free pass," said Johnny McVey on Twitter. These comments to Radio Times are sure to have some consequences for Lansbury, but at 92, her career isn't what's at stake; it's her legacy. You can check out some more social media reactions to her comments for yourself below.

Murder She Wrote would have been quite a different show if in each episode Angela Lansbury blamed the victim. — StanHengen (@StanHengen) November 28, 2017

My Gran is 88 years old and would never suggest that rape victims "must sometimes take the blame."



Angela Lansbury's age doesn't give her a free pass. — Johnny McVey 💿 (@mrjohnnymac18) November 28, 2017