Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie today celebrated her 46th birthday, with fans and colleagues on Twitter coming out in force to send best wishes and share their admiration of her work both on and off screen. With many anticipating her arrival in Marvel's Eternals, it is a good time to reflect on the outstanding portfolio of work and achievements she has built up over the last four decades, as well as marvel - no pun intended - at her seeming eternal - ok, maybe a little pun - beauty.

With a range of websites, colleagues and fan sites sharing their birthday wishes, it is safe to say that Jolie is feeling the love today even more than usual. Actress Jamella Jamil shared a GIF containing a quote from Jolie's Oscar speech in which she spoke the injustice of refugee camps.

UN Women wished Jolie a happy birthday to "@refugees Special Envoy", and thanking her for "standing up for human rights and speaking up for those who can't." IMDB asked fans which of the star's roles was their favorite. The official Tomb Raider account pointed out that her birthday is in the same month that saw her first appearance as the iconic Lara Croft in Tomb Raider 20 years ago. Other posts came from DiscussingFIlm, who referenced her upcoming Eternals role, while many fans posted their favorite Jolie characters with their messages.

Jolie first appeared on screen at the age of 7, when she appeared with her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin' To Get Out in 1982. A decade later, she appeared in the Michael Bay directed music video for the Meat Loaf song Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through, and appeared in the low-budget Cyborg 2 which provided the real kick off for her rise to stardom. Following a number of critically acclaimed roles in the late nineties, she won her first Oscar for Girl, Interrupted in 1999, and then rocketed to the Hollywood elite with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider two years later. She has since received a further Oscar nod for Best Actress, as well as numerous Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

Within a decade, Jolie had become the highest paid actress in Hollywood, commanding $20 million a movie. Between action movies such as Wanted and the motion capture animation Beowulf, to the Clint Eastwood drama Changeling, Jolie could barely put a foot wrong. Her biggest commercial success came in 2014 when she played Disney's Maleficent in a reworking of the Sleeping Beauty villainess. During this period, she also stepped into the director's chair for several movies including In The Land of Blood and Honey and First They Killed My Father.

Outside of her film work, Jolie has made a huge contribution to various charitable causes, promoting conservation, women's rights and education to name a few. Her humanitarian efforts have seen her visit countries such as Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Afghanistan and Sudan, attending refugee camps and raising awareness of the plight of many women living in them. In 2013 she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar, from the Board of Governors of the Academy for her work, and the following year was appointed an Honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (DCMG) for services to the UK foreign policy and her campaigning against war zone sexual violence.

At only 46, Jolie has done more than many achieve in their entire lives, both in her professional life and personal, and as someone who is frequently cited as one of the most influential women in the industry, it would be hard to imagine her taking a back seat anytime soon. We will join her Twitter fans in wishing her a happy birthday, and here's to seeing much more of an actress still in her prime.