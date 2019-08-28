Angelina Jolie has her sights set on a galaxy far, far away. The Oscar-winning actress is set to conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe next, with her role as Thena in Eternals. But Jolie isn't prepared to stop there, as she's trying to get in on the Star Wars universe in the future. The question is, who could Jolie portray in that franchise? Or would her role even be in front of the camera?

Disney recently put on a big show for its upcoming movie slate at the D23 Expo. Angelina Jolie was there to promote not only Marvel's Eternals, but the upcoming sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as well. During an interview after the panel, the subject of Jolie taking on a Star Wars project came up and the actress made it clear she's already ahead of us on that one. Here's what she had to say.

"Talk to J.J. [Abrams]. I cornered J.J. in the hallway. I have said to him, 'I have no idea why I can't be in Star Wars."

When asked what she hopes to do in that universe, she said "I haven't gotten that far," before discussing her love for Jabba the Hutt's sidekick Salacious Crumb. In any event, it seems the star has some genuine interest in taking on some sort of role in the franchise. J.J. Abrams is directing The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in theaters in December, which explains why Jolie would corner him. But Abrams' time with the series is likely over after this. The good news for Jolie is that there will be ample opportunity in other projects down the line.

Disney+, the upcoming Disney-branded streaming service, will play host to live-action shows set within a galaxy far, far away, such as The Mandalorian, the recently announced Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series and the Rogue One prequel show centered on Cassian Andor. Plus, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on a trilogy of new Star Wars movies, with the first entry slated to arrive in December 2022. All the while, Rian Johnson is still working on his new trilogy of movies that will be set totally apart from the Skywalker saga.

That gives Lucasfilm options, should they want to lock down Angelina Jolie for a role. But it's worth noting that Jolie is also an accomplished director behind movies such as Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. Who's to say that Jolie couldn't direct an episode or two of one of the upcoming shows? Or even one of the movies in the Benioff and Weiss trilogy? Point being, there are plenty of projects coming down the pipeline in the Star Wars universe and Jolie is a unique talent who is interested in the property. This might be worth exploring. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from the MTV News Twitter account for yourself.