The Angry Asian Murder Hornets trailer has arrived. We first caught wind of the movie last week when SCS Entertainment released the poster, which looked very promising. Now, we have our first preview of the movie and it looks like it was shot over the course of a few days with an iPhone, proving you don't have to be Steven Spielberg with billion-dollar equipment to make cinematic history. Director Dustin Ferguson (aka Dark Infinity) and Assistant Director Erik Anthony Russo have teamed up to unleash Angry Asian Murder Hornets to DVD and VOD on June 1st from SCS Entertainment.

The Murder Hornets movie is currently wrapping production in Los Angeles, though from the looks of the trailer, they have a lot of work to do in the post-production process. We're given a good tease of what the movie is going to be all about, but a second trailer will really be needed to give the full effect and also live up to the amazing poster from last week. The movie stars Shawn C. Phillips (Chillerama), Sheri Davis (Axegrinder 2), John R. Walker (Ouijageist), and Jarad Allen (Axed To Pieces).

The Angry Asian Murder Hornets plot revolves around a fictional invasion of giant, mutated Murder Hornets in Southern California. It's up to the local Anthropologist to find a way to destroy them before it's too late, which looks easier said than done in this modern throwback to the 1950's era giant critter flicks. We get a look at the unnamed anthropologist as he tries to figure out what's happening with these huge "Murder Hornets" in the trailer and he looks rather scared as a cover of Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" plays in the background.

The movie comes from the makers of 5G Zombies. Angry Asian Murder Hornets is unfortunately based on some type of truth. Late last year, Washington State discovered the giant two-inch hornets, which they dubbed "Murder Hornets." They are from Japan and are known to kill more than a dozen people a year, while decimating the bee population. They take over hives, ripping the heads off of unsuspecting bees and then feed them to their young. They are a truly amazing force of nature, but not something we really have to worry about in North America, for now at least. 2020 is still far from over, so you never know.

The stinger of a "Murder Hornet" can pierce a beekeeper suit, which makes them even more dangerous that originally thought, so beekeepers should be on the lookout when inspecting hives. It would not be good to interrupt the hornets during a bee murdering spree. Angry Asian Murder Hornets is here to deliver some humor at a time when the world can use it the most. They're not taking themselves seriously at all, which is part of the fun. You can check out the trailer for Angry Asian Murder Hornets above, thanks to the SoCal Cinema YouTube channel.