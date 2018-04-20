Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Rachel Bloom, among others, have been added to the Angry Birds 2 cast, Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment have announced. Angry Birds 2 is coming our way next year. Even if you didn't like The Angry Birds Movie, it's hard not to be a little impressed and interested in the voice cast that has been assembled for the upcoming sequel.

Starting with Leslie Jones, the Saturday Night Live cast member and Ghostbusters reboot star has been tapped to voice the movie's villain character. Additionally, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Awkwafina (Ocean's 8), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Dove Cameron (The Descendants), Beck Bennett (Brigsby Bear) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) have all signed on for roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Here's what producer John Cohen had to say about the additions to the cast.

"I'm thrilled about our incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious people we've brought together for the sequel. We're so happy that Jason, Josh, Bill, Danny, and Peter are back for a second adventure joined by Leslie, Rachel, Sterling, Eugenio and this awesome ensemble of new talent."

Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) is returning this time around, with Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), Bill Hader (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs), Danny McBride (This is the End) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) all reprising their roles from the first Angry Birds. It may be hard for many to get genuinely excited about something like Angry Birds 2, but it's hard not to acknowledge that some good things can happen with a grouping of talent like this. There's a low risk with something like this, but with a cast this impressive, there's potential for a high level of reward. Maybe this will be the rare sequel of its kind that can surprise us all. Or maybe it's a bunch of people cashing a paycheck.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is set to be directed by Thurop Van Orman, known best for his work on The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time, and co-directed John Rice of King of the Hill fame. Directors Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly helmed the first movie. The screenplay for the sequel comes from Peter Ackerman (The Americans) with David Maisel and Catherine Winder on board as executive producers.

As far as video game movies go, The Angry Birds Movie actually did quite well. The movie made $352.3 million worldwide and, though not received particularly well by critics, it was a harmless animated movie meant to be enjoyed by younger audiences. Perhaps, with a bunch of new additions to the cast and some new directors behind the camera, they can do something a bit more with the sequel. Angry Birds 2 is set to arrive in theaters on September 20, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.