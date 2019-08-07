In a bit of unexpected news, The Angry Birds Movie 2 has just become the highest-rated video game movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes. For years, Hollywood has had more than a little trouble adapting video games for the big screen, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying. However, in recent years major strides in the right direction have been made. Yet, it's a sequel to a movie based on a mobile game about birds being at war with pigs that has come out on top. By a surprisingly wide margin, we might add.

Critics have started to weigh in on the sequel and, as of this writing, The Angry Birds Movie 2 has an 82 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 28 reviews counted. That puts it miles above its predecessor, 2016's The Angry Birds Movie, which holds a measly 44 percent rating. The next closest video game movie on the review aggregator is this year's Detective Pikachu, which holds a 68 percent critical approval rating. So, at the very least, Sony may have a hit on its hands. But can other studios learn a thing or two from this?

This is not to say that every studio should start adapting mobile games for the big screen. That said, Angry Birds, as a game, presented an incredibly simple concept. That allowed Sony and the filmmakers to expand upon that idea more freely. By contrast, something like Halo, something Hollywood couldn't crack for the big screen, has a deep, rich mythology that may be far more difficult to pack down into a two-hour package. While the first Angry Birds Movie didn't totally hit the mark, Sony took that success and built on it, clearly making improvements. In any event, even if this is largely a family movie that isn't for everyone, it seems to be a huge step in the right direction.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 centers on a mysterious purple bird named Zeta who arrives on the birds' island with designs on starting a new ice age. The Angry Birds are forced to team up, reluctantly, with the Bad Piggies to defeat the new threat and save their way of life from complete destruction. Thurop Van Orman is in the director's chair.

The movie boasts a stacked voice cast. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride and Peter Dinklage all return. Newcomers include Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, Beck Bennett, Brooklynn Prince, JoJo Siwa, Colleen Ballinger and David Dobrik. To top it off, SNL favorite Leslie Jones is set to voice the main villain.

Is this the start of the era of great video game movies? Or is it just a fluke? Here's hoping for the former option. The Angry Birds Movie 2 is set to arrive in theaters this weekend. Keep your eyes peeled as we'll have an interview with star Rachel Bloom coming your way very soon. This news comes to us via Rotten Tomatoes.

