Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment have revealed the first trailer and poster for Angry Birds 2. The sequel flyies into theaters on August 16th, 2019 in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the first game. In the trailer, we're introduced to the villainous Zeta. She's got tons of ice... and zero chill. The first film's birds and pigs, including Jason Sudeikis as the temperamental Red, Josh Gad as speedy Chuck, Bill Hader as Leonard, king of the pigs, and Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb, are back for more fun, as is Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), stentorian voice of the legendary Mighty Eagle.

The Angry Birds 2 trailer starts off with Vanilla Ice's iconic 1990 hit "Ice Ice Baby" before introducing Zeta's (Leslie Jones) ice palace. Things seem to be going okay at first, but the villain quickly tires of the ice and not being able to eat or drink anything because it's all in blocks of ice. After a seal steals her food, Zeta takes aim at the Angry Birds island with a giant ice block, revealing that our favorite birds are going to have a new threat.

Angry Birds 2 follows the success of the first installment, which opened at number one in fifty countries globally, including the United States, in May 2016. With $352 million at the global box office, it became the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time behind Warcraft, which earned $433.5 million globally, and is the most successful Finnish-produced movie of all time. It has been estimated that after promotional and production cost, that The Angry Birds Movie took in a net profit of $72 million, which made the decision to make a sequel a quick no-brainer.

Angry Birds 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman, co-directed by John Rice, and produced by John Cohen. Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews is co-producing, Sean Charmatz is the head of story, Peter Ackerman wrote the screenplay, Pete Oswald is the production designer, and Linda Lamontagne is the casting director. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are executive producers. The team at Sony Pictures Imageworks is handling the animation.

In addition to the returning cast and newcomer Leslie Jones, Angry Birds Movie 2 features Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett, and Nicki Minaj. All of the aforementioned roles have not yet been disclosed as of this writing. However, we should learn more about the sequel as the release date nears. The movie is still six months away from hitting theaters, so we've got a pretty solid wait. Thankfully, we now have our first look at the sequel, which you can watch below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.