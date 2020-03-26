Netflix has inked a deal to continue the Angry Birds franchise with an animated series. Titled Angry Birds: Summer of Madness, the show will make its online debut during next year's summer line-up, as announced by the Twitter account See What's Next, which curates news of existing and upcoming Netflix programming in America.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness is coming to Netflix in 2021! The animated series stars Red, Bomb & Chuck as tween birds at summer camp squaring off with the obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!

Netflix will be making the series in partnership with CAKE and Rovio Entertainment. The story will unfold across a 40x11 minute structure. At this point, it remains unclear whether the voice talent from the Angry Birds movies including Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles for the show. Although since the upcoming feature takes place during the main cast's tween years, they will most likely be voiced by younger actors.

The image that goes along with the announcement also reveals that the animation of the new series will be a departure from the style embraced by the two Angry Birds movies that have come before. The new show also seems to be ignoring the established cannon from the films to envision a new reality where the birds and the pigs knew each other as kids and were already divided into rival gangs.

The Angry Birds movies took the simple storyline from the explosively popular video games that gave birth to them and fashioned it into a world where Birds live on an island peacefully until their days of bliss are interrupted by the arrival of a ship of pigs looking to subjugate the island and its inhabitants and take their eggs. It fell to Red and his sidekicks to venture into the walled city of the pigs to rescue the eggs.

The sequel to the original Angry Birds movie further expanded the mythology by adding Eagle Island to the mix and a threat posed by the island that required the birds and the pigs to unite to battle the threat. Both movies were commercially successful, making Netflix's continuation of the franchise a logical step forward for the streaming giant. A move applauded by Ed Galton, CCO & Managing Director, Cake.

"Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner,"

Ville Heijari, CMO, Rovio said.

"Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds' first foray into a long-form series. We're delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix."

Finally, Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Series, Netflix had this to say.

"Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we're excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever."

This news was first reported on Deadline.