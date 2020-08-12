Animal Crackers arrived on Netflix earlier this year. It was a family-friendly animated movie that seemingly did quite well for the streaming service. For most people, it was a nice way to entertain the kids for a couple of hours. For director Scott Christian Sava, it was the end of a perilous journey that lasted more than six years. The movie was tangled in lawsuits and had a rough road to release. But now that it's out in the world, Sava isn't wasting any time. Case in point, he's got Animal Crackers 2 ready to go, among other things.

Scott Christian Sava wrote the graphic novel that went on to inspire his animated flick. During a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked about the prospect of a sequel. Sava revealed that he not only has a sequel ready, but he's got several more books and animated shorts on-deck as well. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I know Animal Crackers is one of 15 books I've written, I've got scripts ready. I've got even animated shorts ready. I've even got Sequel for Animal Crackers, ready to go. I'm prepared. I keep looking at my phone going, 'Is it working? Is there something wrong?'"

The first movie earned solid reviews from critics and audiences, in addition to landing in Netflix's top ten when it debuted last month. Given that the company has deep pockets, one might expect Animal Crackers 2 to be a no-brainer. Scott Christian Sava, speaking further, explained that he is eager to give this another shot, provided the chance.

"The crazy thing is, you know, it took us six years of production to get here. And the film is at the top of the charts it's doing really well. And all my family and friends are calling me saying, 'Did you hear from Netflix yet?' I haven't heard anything. I don't know if it's a hit. The craziest thing is, I want another crack at this. I really loved making the movie and all the hardships that you went through, I wanna do it again. From everything I've learned, I want to apply what I've learned to it, but Hollywood is a fickle place."

Centering on a family who must use a magical box of Animal Crackers to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle Horatio P. Huntington, Animal Crackers originally debuted at the Annecy festival in 2017 before falling into a hellscape of distribution problems. Tony Bancroft co-directed the movie, which raised $13 million from Chinese investors to be produced independently. Things got increasingly complicated as they had to raise more money after going over budget.

A series of lawsuits, rights claims and failed distribution deals followed. Ultimately, Netflix stepped in to save the day. The movie features an A-list voice cast that includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Ian McKellan, Danny DeVito and Wallace Shawn. Whether or not they will return for the proposed sequel remains to be seen. The ball is in Netflix's court, it would seem. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.