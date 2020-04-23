Like many Nintendo Switch owners across the world, Elijah Wood is spending a lot of his time at home playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the actor is even visiting the virtual islands owned by other players of the game. If you're unfamiliar with the game, the idea of it is rather simple. Players control a human moving onto a deserted island with cute animal neighbors, and they can raise virtual currency in the game to have their homes expanded. One of the ways to raise funds is to sell turnips, with each player's island offering a different price for them each day of the week.

On Thursday, one Animal Crossing player named Jessa noticed her island was offering a particularly good price for turnips. Taking to Twitter, she offered to let other players of the game visit her town to sell their turnips to her island's merchant for a quick way to earn some "bells." Cue Elijah Wood, who's apparently been playing the game as well and looking for a good deal for his digital turnips. In a series of photos, the player reveals how Wood messaged her directly to ask about visiting her town. "Guys I tweeted my turnip prices and Elijah Wood just came to my island and hung out," Jessa states in the tweet, which you can take a look at below.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

In addition to selling his turnips, it appears Wood had a bit of fun exploring Jessa's island along with a handful of other visitors. A group photo shows all of them posing together, with Wood's character, named "Elwood" from the island of "Driftwood," standing front and center in the middle. Another photo shows Wood using the game's chat feature to tell Jessa that her "island is beautiful," which was certainly a rather kind thing to say. As Animal Crossing puts a heavy focus on decoration on the entire island as well as with players' individual homes, gamers have been putting a lot of time into making their towns appear how they are.

Wood isn't the only celebrity to be getting into Animal Crossing in recent weeks. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson says she's been a very big fan of the franchise dating back to her childhood and has referenced playing the new game in interviews and on social media. The actress also admits she'd be up for playing a role in a live-action Animal Crossing movie if such a project ever comes to be. Perhaps if Larson ends up playing Isabelle, Wood could co-star alongside her as Tom Nook.

Apparently, you never know who you're going to run into when playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As staying at home is necessary for so many of us, the Nintendo Switch has become something of a godsend for people to cure their boredom at this time. With major movie and television shows shutting down or delaying their productions, that applies to famous actors as well. No word yet on if Wood is planning on opening his own gate for Driftwood anytime soon, but as only seven guests can come at a time, I would imagine those spots would fill up pretty quickly. This story comes to us from @directedbyrian on Twitter.