Burt Reynolds, John Belushi, and John Candy are getting their own Funko Pop! figures for the first time ever. The New York Toy Fair 2020 is currently underway and believe it or not, there are more than just Baby Yoda toys being unveiled there. Obviously, Baby Yoda is a big draw this year since he hasn't been available yet, but comedy fans are about to get pretty hyped, thanks to the latest announcements from Funko at the Toy Fair.

Burt Reynolds get the Smokey and the Bandit treatment with two Funko figures. One of which is Reynolds as his iconic Bo "Bandit" Darville character by himself, which comes out May 23rd. The second, which will be released a day later, includes his black Trans Am. This is a pretty worthy addition to the Funko universe, though it isn't the only famous mustache to get a Pop! figure this year. Tom Selleck also gets his own classic Magnum P.I. figure, so there is some mustache competition.

John Belushi is up next from his classic role as Bluto in 1977's Animal House. Belushi as future U.S. senator John "Bluto" Blutarski in the movie and first figure features him in Roman regalia during the toga party scene and the second is of Bluto wearing the "College" sweatshirt. Like the Smokey and the Bandit figure, these will also be released on May 23rd. It's actually pretty hard to believe that this is the first time that Belushi has gotten the Funko Pop! treatment. One would have assumed that the famous toy company would have gotten in on the Blues Brothers craze, but they haven't, though fans have taken to making their own.

Like John Belushi, it's hard to believe John Candy hasn't been made into a Funko Pop! yet. He gets his first figure for Stripes, which includes three other figures and arrives on July 20th. Candy's Dewey "Ox" Oxberger is spotted holding a pair of bikini tops during the famous mud-wrestling scene. He's joined by Bill Murray's John Winger character pointing as he does on the movie poster, along with Russell Ziskey (Harold Ramis) holding some official paperwork. These are all pretty awesome additions to the world of Funko.

Funko just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The New York Toy Fair is their chance to shine and they brought out some pretty impressive new figures for their Pop! line. Back to the Future, My Hero Academia}, thrash metal band Slayer, Baby Yoda, and more were also given the Funko treatment this year, along with a ton more, which are all hitting the shelves this year. Now that John Candy has gotten his first ever Pop!, let's hope that an Uncle Buck isn't too far behind, or maybe even a duo pack with Steve Martin for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. In the meantime, you can check out the new additions below, thanks to the Funko Twitter account.