The comic book Animosity is getting a movie adaptation. Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide movie rights to the acclaimed comic book series, Animosity, which comes from publisher AfterShock Comics. The series is written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Rafael de Latorre. Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer of AfterShock Media are attached to produce the movie, with Jon Silk overseeing for Legendary. For those who aren't familiar with the series, here's the synopsis for Animosity.

"One day the world is plunged into chaos when animals suddenly wake up. They start thinking. They start talking. They start taking revenge. In the midst of the turmoil is Jesse, an 11-year-old girl, and her devoted dog, Sandor. One year after the incident, Jesse and Sandor begin a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco, to find the only person who might be able to protect and save them."

AfterShock isn't nearly as big of a name as Marvel or DC but the publisher has only been around since 2015 and many of their books have garnered critical acclaim. Aside from Animosity, they have titles like A Walk Through Hell from Garth Ennis and Captain Kid from Mark Waid. This represents the first time that the publisher has scored a deal for a movie adaptation. But with Marvel owned by Disney and DC over at Warner Bros., other studios that want to get into the comic book movie game are having to look elsewhere. In this case, Legendary is going with an outside-the-box yet intriguing choice.

Not only is AfterShock not one of the major comic book publishers, but the Animosity source material itself is pretty far from the standard superhero comic affair. While superheroes are often what comic books are most closely associated with in general, there exists a plethora of different types of stories and characters within the medium that go far beyond people in spandex fighting crime. Comic books are a medium for telling stories and if studios know where to look, there are plenty of other great stories that could be worthy of an adaptation, such as Animosity. It may not get people on board as quickly as something like a new Superman movie, but if the ultimate aim of making a movie is to tell a good, entertaining story then there exists an opportunity with a project such as this.

Marguerite Bennett created one of AfterShocks first projects, Insexts, before writing Animosity, which will release its 16th issue in July. Bennett previously worked for DC Comics, Marvel, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite, and IDW on projects ranging like Batman, Batwoman, Bombshells, and A-Force to Angela: Asgard's Assassin. In just three years well over a million copies of her work has been published. There is no word currently on who will write or direct the adaptation, nor is there any indication as to how quickly Legendary may want to try and get Animosity in theaters. At this point, it sounds like this is in the very early stage but it's a big step for AfterShock Comics.