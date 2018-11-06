Halloween isn't the only season that gets to have any horror fun when it comes to big genre movies. This Christmas, we're getting a couple of blood-tinged treats that will surely satisfy your craving for guts and goulash. But there is perhaps no bigger thriller heading our way than Anna and the Apocalypse. Which also happens to be a Christmas musical about zombies. It's really hitting every note with a big fat rock.

Today, we get a special preview from Anna and the Apocalypse. After an avalanche of cool posters, a few trailers, and even a music video, now we get our look at the first clip. And boy, is it a floozy of a doozy. Get your cherry slushies ready. You'll definitely need a refresher after sitting through this harrowing bit of trash cinema turned fried gold.

Yes, get a teeth-snarling first look at Orion Pictures' zombie holiday musical Anna and the Apocalypse in this new clip from the film. Watch as stars Ella Hunt and Sarah Swire fight off a zombie janitor, going to some creative lengths to get the job done. Don't miss Anna and the Apocalypse in select theaters November 30th, expanding nationwide December 7th.

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that on one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

Horror fans in the know will recognize that Anna and the Apocalypse is actually a feature-length adaptation of the 2010 BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical. John McPhail directed the original from a script by his friends Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry. It appears that this new movie is just as crowd pleasing as the short. The movie screened earlier this year at SXSW, and garnered great reviews from pretty much everyone, and now the future holiday classic is sitting with a 91% fresh rating from critics who have already seen its gory innards. And audiences are sharing their early support, with the film listed as having a 97% want to see rating. We could be looking at the sleeper hit of the holiday season. Who doesn't like a little bit of blood rubbed into the skin of their turkey?

Joining Ella Hunt and Sarah Swire in this goofy blast of pure holiday schlock is Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton and Paul Kaye. John McPhail directs from a script written by Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry. The movie is produced by Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis. Like all good comedy horror musicals, this one will not overstay its welcome, clocking in at a brisk and breezy 92 minutes. I'd say Orion Pictures definitely knows what it's doing.