Turn your life around with the official soundtrack and a new clip from Orion Pictures' upcoming zombie holiday musical Anna and the Apocalypse! Watch as star Ella Hunt unknowingly sings her way through the zombie apocalypse and listen to the full soundtrack to hear the rest of the songs from the film. Don't miss Anna and the Apocalypse in select theaters November 30th, expanding nationwide December 7th.

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other...

The stellar cast of this unique Christmas musical filled with zombie guts and the blood of the undead includes Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye. Director John McPhail is working from a script by Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry. Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum and Tracy Jarvis serve as producers on this slick 92 minute horror comedy musical ride. The movie is rated R, and has been slapped with the Orion Pictures banner to give it a bit of feel good nostalgia.

The new clip starts with Anna leaving her house as the holiday spirit erupts throughout her small neighborhood. She sings the song 'Turning My Life Around' as zombie carnage breaks out all around her. Dead people fall from windows, city workers are attacked by flesh-hungry zombies, and a baby even gets eaten. Cheery!

Anna's walk to school on this beautiful day is intercut with some of the more exciting and violence heavy scenes from the movie, almost working as a mini-trailer for the uninitiated. We're introduced to some of the other cast members as they shuck, jive, and try to stay alive, but the most attention is given over to Ella Hunt, who proves to be a breakout in just this quick breeze of footage.

if this gets you in the holiday spirit, you can keep the party going with the full soundtrack, which is available to listen to right now at Smart URL. It includes such rousing songs as 'What a Time to Be Alive', 'Christmas Means Nothing Without You', 'Hollywood Ending', and my own personal favorite 'The Fish Wrap'. If you feel so inclined you can also purchase the soundtrack right now, so you'll be ready to sing along in theaters when this arrives in just a few short days. The new clip arrives from Orion Pictures. Grab some blood-infused eggnog and sip along to the biggest holiday party of the year. We also have a fun international poster that was just released today as well.