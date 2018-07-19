A brand new poster for Anna and the Apocalypse has arrived. The poster comes fresh from San Diego Comic-Con, which is happening now through Sunday and is the premiere pop culture destination of the year. If you haven't heard of Anna and the Apocalypse just yet, it's being billed as the first-ever zombie Christmas musical and is set to arrive in theaters just in time for the holiday season later this year. Now, thanks to this new poster, people have a great idea of what to expect from what could very well be positioning itself as a future cult classic.

The poster is the first in a series of four designed by award-winning artist Jim Evans, who has also created posters for movies such as American Ultra, Shogun Assassin, The Green Inferno and some of the Saw sequels. He's also done work for bands like U2, The Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, Blink-182 and Pearl Jam. The poster, in addition to some other stuff from Anna and the Apocalypse, will be available at Zombie Walk: San Diego, which is happening during SDCC 2018. The 12th annual walk takes place on Saturday, July 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. central time. So, if you happen to actually be on hand at the event and want to get your hands on some exclusives from the movie, head on over to the Zombie Walk. Here's some information on the event.

"On Saturday, July 21st, America's Finest Zombies are partnering with Anna and the Apocalypse to bring you the jolliest horror-filled singalong this side of the pond, with our holiday-hungry zombies caroling throughout the Gaslamp Quarter! Thanks to Orion Pictures, we'll be hooking up zombie participants with some free #AATAMovieswag! And zombies may be willing to share their candy canes with you... if you don't become a tasty treat for them first."

In Anna and the Apocalypse, a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, and it just so happens to happen at Christmas. The deadly event forces Anna and her friends to fight, slash and, because this is a musical, sing their way to survival. Along the way, they'll face the undead, amongst other obstacles, in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. They unfortunately discover that no one is safe in this new, bloody world, and as civilization falls apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

The musical made its debut during last year's Fantastic Fest and was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. The cast includes Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton and Paul Kaye. The movie is based on Ryan Henry's short Zombie Musical from 2010. He's also known for the Ryan Gosling Won't Eat his Cereal shorts.

Henry was supposed to direct the movie originally, but he sadly passed away of cancer in 2015. John McPhail stepped in to helm the movie, which Henry and Alan McDonald co-wrote with one another. Orion Pictures is set to release Anna and the Apocalypse on November 30 in select theaters. Be sure to check out the new poster, straight from San Diego Comic-Con, for yourself below. You can enjoy more of the movie's madness at the official Anna and the Apocalypse Facebook.