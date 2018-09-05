The official trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse has arrived. Thanks to La La Land, musicals are back in vogue and that makes the timing of this particular movie seem almost too perfect. This is being billed as the first-ever zombie Christmas musical, which is a mash-up of genres that couldn't seem more ridiculous on paper. Yet, if the trailer is any indication, this is going to be a ridiculously fun part of the upcoming holiday season and something you're going to want to put on your Christmas list this year.

Orion Pictures picked up the movie for distribution after it debuted at Fantastic Fest last year to rave reviews. A trailer had made its way online nearly a year ago, which has since been taken down. So this serves as the first official trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse and it's loaded down with zombie carnage, dance numbers and spectacular visuals that contradict one another at every turn. The trailer boasts that this is "the holiday event of the year" and, in most cases, something like that may sound like hyperbole. In this case, they very well may be right.

The footage opens up with a take on 'twas the night before Christmas, which then cleverly becomes a way to explain the movie's plot. We then dig into the amazing zombie madness, accompanied by a musical number that seems like it would be right at home on a Broadway stage. We also get word that in this particular universe, Justin Bieber is a zombie, which certainly goes in the plus column. It's got the look of Shaun of the Dead with the spirit of High School Musical. Somehow, it totally works.

Anna and the Apocalypse features a cast that includes Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton and Paul Kaye. The idea for the movie actually originated with Ryan McHenry, famous for his Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal videos. McHenry directed a short titled Zombie Musical that went on to inspire the feature. He penned the screenplay with Alan McDonald before tragically passing away in 2015, prior to the full-length movie getting underway. John McPhail stepped into the director's chair in his stead.

Critics who have seen the movie seem to, for the most part, love it. As of this writing, it holds a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I was lucky enough to catch it at Fantastic Fest last year and personally feel the movie is a total blast and is destined to become a holiday cult classic. In addition to the trailer the poster has also been released, which we've also included for you to check out. Anna and the Apocalypse is set to debut in select cities on November 30 before expanding nationwide on December 7. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Orion Pictures YouTube channel for yourself below.