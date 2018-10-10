Zombies are on the attack in the latest trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse. The high school zombie holiday movie is preparing to launch into theaters in November to get a jump on the Christmas season, after originally premiering at Fantastic Fest in September of 2017. The film has been getting rave reviews, one of which says that it's, "Shaun of the Dead meets La La Land," which describes it pretty well. While there are zombies on the attack and blood is everywhere, things get tied together nicely with sweet catchy songs.

Anna and the Apocalypse stars Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, and Marli Siu joined director John McPhail, as well as the film's composers, at NYCC over the weekend and delivered the first single, Hollywood Ending, from the movie. And now, there's a new trailer that takes a closer look at what zombie fans can expect when it opens in a few weeks. There's the aforementioned musical numbers punctuated with elements of blood and gore as Anna and her friends start taking out the zombies in the most brutal of ways.

While completely unconventional, Anna and the Apocalypse has a certain faction of horror fans ready and excited for some seasonal blood and guts mixed with humor and musical numbers. The film takes place in the town of Little Haven on Christmas as a zombie apocalypse begins. Anna and her friends from school are forced to fight for their survival, singing and taking out the zombies in the process. It's totally ridiculous and awesome, and it should be a pretty big success this holiday season amongst horror fanatics.

Anna and the Apocalypse is based on the 2010 BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical and was directed by John McPhail from a script written by Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry. The movie currently holds a 90 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been praised for its musical elements just as much as the humor and gore. However, the film has also been given praise for its emotional depth, which is not immediately evident in the promotional material. Anna and her friends are still going through stuff that regular teenagers have to deal with and later realize that the only people that they can depend on are themselves.

Anna and the Apocalypse hits select theaters on November 30th, and then opens in more additional theaters on December 7th. The movie was shot on location in Scotland and has earned lead actress Ella Hunt a nomination for Best Actress at the Scottish BAFTAs. Anna and the Apocalypse is entirely unique and will more than likely become a part of the annual Christmas tradition for the years to come after it comes out on Blu-ray and streaming services. While we wait for the end of November to come around, you can check out the latest trailer below, thanks to the Digital Spy Twitter account. We also have the new UK quad poster that you'll only see in theaters overseas.